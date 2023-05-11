TMKOC Actor Jennifer Bansiwal Accuses Asit Modi of Sexual Harassment

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has made shocking allegations against the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi, reports emerged on Thursday.
Jennifer accused him along with two others of sexual harassment at the workplace. She filed a case against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment.
According to reports, two months ago, Bansiwal stopped shooting for the show and she gave her last shot for the show on March 7 claiming she had to leave the sets after being “insulted by Sohail and executive producer Jatin Bajaj”.
After she quit the show, she told the Times of India, “Yes, I have left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.”
Sharing the incident that made her quit the show, she said, “It was March 7, my marriage anniversary and Holi when the incident happened. I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and the executive producer tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing me to leave the sets. I told them I worked on the show for 15 years and they couldn't forcefully stop me and while I was leaving Sohil threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.”
Later, on being asked as to why she had kept quiet for so long, she said, “I was quiet for two months and did not tell anyone about this and today also I was not ready to talk because the show has given me everything: name, fame, money and I am very grateful for it. But whatever I have gone through in all these years, people should know about it. Every person on Tarak Mehta is a bonded labor.”
Jennifer claimed, “Asit Modi had made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to out. I sent the complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven’t got any revert. I am sure they are looking into it and working towards the care. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon.”
Meanwhile, Asit Modi in a statement said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”