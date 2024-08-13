Top 10 Movies to Watch on Independence Day

Independence Day in India is a day of national pride, celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events across the country. While many choose to engage in these activities, others prefer to honor the day by watching patriotic movies that capture the essence of India’s journey to freedom and the values that the nation holds dear. These films often resonate deeply, filling viewers with a sense of pride and duty toward their country. If you're planning to watch some patriotic movies this Independence Day.

Here’s a curated list of must-watch films that will stir your patriotic spirit.

1. Shershaah (2021) - Prime Video

"Shershaah" is a gripping biographical war film that tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War of 1999. Sidharth Malhotra’s portrayal of Batra, along with his twin brother Vishal, brings the story of bravery and sacrifice to life. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this film is a heartwarming tribute to one of India’s most beloved soldiers. The film’s powerful narrative and the depiction of Batra’s love story with Dimple Cheema (played by Kiara Advani) make it a perfect choice for Independence Day.

2. *Sardar Udham (2021) - Prime Video

"Sardar Udham" is a poignant historical drama that delves into the life of Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London. Vicky Kaushal’s intense performance as Udham Singh brings out the relentless pursuit of justice that defined the revolutionary's life. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a compelling exploration of patriotism and the price of freedom.

3. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) - Prime Video

Ajay Devgn delivers a stirring performance in "The Legend of Bhagat Singh," portraying the life of one of India’s most revered freedom fighters. The film chronicles Bhagat Singh’s journey from witnessing the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to his ultimate sacrifice for India’s independence. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this biographical film is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by young revolutionaries in the fight against British rule.

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) - Zee5

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" is a military action film inspired by the real events of the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in retaliation to the Uri attack. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, leading a mission that showcases the bravery and tactical brilliance of India’s armed forces. The film’s famous line, “How's the josh?” became a national catchphrase, capturing the high spirits of patriotism.

5. Sam Bahadur (2023)

"Sam Bahadur" is a biographical war film that chronicles the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, capturing the legacy of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian Army’s modern identity. The film highlights Manekshaw’s leadership during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and his contributions to India’s military history.

6. Border (1997) - Prime Video

A classic in the genre of war films, "Border" is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and follows the story of Indian soldiers defending the Longewala border. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. With its iconic songs and powerful dialogues, "Border" is a film that resonates with the spirit of patriotism and the sacrifices made by soldiers.

7. Rang De Basanti (2006) - Netflix

"Rang De Basanti" is a coming-of-age drama that connects the past with the present, showcasing the lives of six young friends who become inspired by the stories of India’s freedom fighters. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and Sharman Joshi. As the characters reenact the lives of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, they find themselves taking up the cause of social justice in modern-day India. The film is both an homage to the past and a call to action for today’s youth.

8. Raazi (2018) - Prime Video

"Raazi" is a spy thriller that tells the story of Sehmat Khan, an Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Sehmat, along with Vicky Kaushal’s performance as her Pakistani husband, adds depth to this gripping narrative. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, "Raazi" is a film that celebrates unsung heroes who risk everything for their country.

9. Chak De! India (2007) - Prime Video

"Chak De! India" is more than just a sports drama; it’s a story of redemption, teamwork, and national pride. Shah Rukh Khan stars as Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player who returns as the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, leading them to World Cup victory. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film’s iconic "sattar minute" speech is a powerful call to action that resonates with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day.

10. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) - JioCinema

"Mangal Pandey: The Rising" is a historical biographical film that tells the story of Mangal Pandey, whose actions sparked the Indian Rebellion of 1857, also known as the First War of Indian Independence. Aamir Khan stars as the titular character, bringing to life the courage and determination of a man who became a symbol of resistance against British rule. Directed by Ketan Mehta, this film is a fitting tribute to one of India’s earliest freedom fighters.

Independence Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices and struggles that paved the way for India’s freedom. These films, each in its own way, capture the essence of patriotism, courage, and the enduring spirit of the nation.

Whether through the lens of historical figures, unsung heroes, or modern-day warriors, these movies inspire a deep sense of pride and remind us of the importance of preserving the hard-won freedom that we enjoy today. So, this Independence Day, gather your loved ones, and let these films rekindle your patriotic spirit.