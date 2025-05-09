Top BTS Tracks to Revisit Before the Band’s Grand Reunion in June 2025

The countdown to BTS’s long-awaited reunion in June 2025 has officially begun, and fans worldwide are buzzing with excitement. With members V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jin set to come together once again, what better way to celebrate than by revisiting some of their most iconic tracks? Whether you're a longtime ARMY or a recent listener, these standout songs are perfect for reliving the BTS magic and gearing up for their return to the stage.

Top BTS Songs to Revisit 2025

As BTS gears up for their reunion, fans are revisiting some iconic tracks to relive the magic. Here are five standout songs to get you hyped before V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jin reunite:

1. Standing Next To You – Jungkook

From his debut album Golden, Jungkook’s powerful solo track has taken the charts by storm. Its international success and collaboration with global producers make it a must-listen as fans await the full group’s return.

2. Butter

A BTS staple, “Butter” continues to dominate playlists with its genre-blending energy and catchy hooks. A perfect mix of style, sass, and fun.

3. Take Two

Released to celebrate BTS’s 10th anniversary, “Take Two” features all seven members and serves as a heartfelt tribute to their journey and fans, even with Jin and J-Hope in military service at the time.

4. Yet To Come

A sentimental ballad reflecting on BTS’s past and promising more ahead, this track was the band’s first Korean-language single since 2020. Ideal for the nostalgic vibe of the holidays.

5. Run

Released in 2015, “Run” is all about perseverance through adversity—a message that resonates deeply with BTS’s story and fans alike. The song’s energy and lyrics make it both motivating and emotional.

As the BTS reunion draws near, these five songs offer the perfect mix of nostalgia, emotion, and excitement. Each track showcases the band’s evolution, artistry, and deep bond with fans across the globe. Whether you're tuning in for the first time or playing them on repeat, these songs will make the wait for BTS’s June 2025 comeback feel a little more special.

