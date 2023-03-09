Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Entertainment in Chaos

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film where the characters seem to love the sound of their own voices. While the trailer raised hopes for a perfectly light-hearted rom-com, the audience was not ready for the amount of chatter in the actual movie. The characters rarely pause between their drawn-out monologues and start talking yakety-yak at the slightest provocation. Here's the review of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.
We are talking about the kind of monologues that we see in every Luv Ranjan-directed film. Yes! You guessed it right! Somewhere, the monologues will remind you of Kartik Aaryan’s rant in Pyaar ka Punchnama. The movie is more of a farce than a comedy, and there's more chaos than romance. But the audience seemed to embrace the movie as it is. Although Ranbir Kapoor said earlier that this is going to be his last appearance as a chocolate boy in a rom-com movie, his performance looked as fresh as yesterday. And if this is the truth, then we will definitely miss him in these types of roles.
Ranbir Kapoor plays the male lead, who eventually realizes the pointlessness of it all, but it takes a while. The film tries to compensate for its lack of depth by using an abundance of words, resulting in a lot of meaningless chatter. Even Dimple Kapadia, who plays a meddling matron, is forced to show off her lung capacity to the fullest. The only thing keeping a movie from being more empty chatter than actual content is Ranbir Kapoor, when he can shake off the all-pervasive frivolity.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar makes fun of conventional ideas of dating and romance and explores the ramifications of a conflict between family and freedom, between a one-night stand and steadfast loyalty, and between a girl who is tired of sharing a home with her large family and a boy for whom familial ties matter just as much as love.
Kartik Aaryan and Nushratt Bharuccha, Luv Ranjan's favorite lead pair, made two random, unfunny cameos in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which wasn’t necessary for this movie. They both show up separately as testing devices, one to pique the hero's jealousy and the other to gauge his loyalty.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alternates between outright nonsense and billowy bluster as a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old girl navigate a relationship that starts on a sour note and ends in unbridled puerility. If you are up for a logical, deep story, then this movie is not the right choice for you. But if you want to simply enjoy it, this movie isn’t a bad choice after all. People are finding this entertaining anyway, and both lead actors look extremely attractive in the movie. The general conclusion about the movie is that it definitely takes a while for the audience to warm up to the excessive chatter and loudness of the characters in the movie.