Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Entertainment in Chaos

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film where the characters seem to love the sound of their own voices. While the trailer raised hopes for a perfectly light-hearted rom-com, the audience was not ready for the amount of chatter in the actual movie. The characters rarely pause between their drawn-out monologues and start talking yakety-yak at the slightest provocation. Here's the review of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

We are talking about the kind of monologues that we see in every Luv Ranjan-directed film. Yes! You guessed it right! Somewhere, the monologues will remind you of Kartik Aaryan’s rant in Pyaar ka Punchnama. The movie is more of a farce than a comedy, and there's more chaos than romance. But the audience seemed to embrace the movie as it is. Although Ranbir Kapoor said earlier that this is going to be his last appearance as a chocolate boy in a rom-com movie, his performance looked as fresh as yesterday. And if this is the truth, then we will definitely miss him in these types of roles.