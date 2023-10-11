Unearth India's Postal History with "Harkara": A Tamil Gem that Premiered on Aha on October 1, 2023

Harkara: Did you miss the enlightening cinematic journey into India's captivating postal history in "Harkara"? Directed by the multi-talented Ram Arun Castro, this historical masterpiece made its digital debut on the Aha Tamil/Aha OTT platform on October 1, 2023. If you missed it, don't worry; we've got all the details about this extraordinary film that transported audiences through time.

What's "Harkara" All About?

"Harkara" isn't just another movie; it's an exploration of India's postal system, shining a light on the remarkable spirit of its very first postman. Historian and author Steve Borgia explains, "Today's younger generation may not fully grasp the significance of a postman. In the past, postmen were known as Harkara or Thabaalkaaran. When the British arrived in India, their very first hire was a postman—a dedicated individual who risked life and limb to ensure the delivery of messages." These postmen were more than just messengers; they were the lifeblood of society, offering various services, from delivering letters to facilitating matchmaking.

Meet the Outstanding Cast

"Harkara" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, Ram Arun Castro, Gowthami Chowdhry, Nicolas Fluster, and Pichaikkaran Moorthy. Each actor plays a crucial role in weaving this compelling narrative, set against the backdrop of a remote village during India's struggle for independence.

Behind-the-Scenes Brilliance

This movie isn't just about its cast; it's a symphony of creative brilliance. With music composed by Ramshanker and the visual storytelling talents of cinematographers Philip R Sundar and Lokesh Elangovan, "Harkara" promised to be a sensory delight. Dani Charles handled the editing, ensuring a seamless flow of the narrative. If you missed the initial premiere on October 1, 2023, you can still catch "Harkara" on the Aha Tamil/Aha OTT platform, where it is available for replay. Don't let this extraordinary cinematic experience pass you by.