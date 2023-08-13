Unveiling Marvel's Cinematic Future: Your Ultimate Guide to Upcoming Marvel Movies - Plot Twists and Release Dates!

Upcoming Marvel Movies : Ever since Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind Marvel Studios, introduced the mysterious idea of Phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been curious about what they mean and how long they last. Feige's habit of adjusting their boundaries later on only adds to the mystery. But the puzzle pieces fell into place during Marvel Studios' captivating reveal at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2022.

In a surprising change from his usual secretive style, Feige shared detailed information about Phases Four, Five, and Six. These three phases are set to shape the sprawling Marvel adventure: The Multiverse Saga. Like the journey of The Infinity Saga before, it promises a story that goes from introducing new characters (as seen in the recently finished Phase Four) to a tapestry of battles, dynasties, and hidden truths.

But don't think the story of character introductions is wrapping up just yet. On the horizon, we're getting ready for the mysterious team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts, as well as the highly anticipated arrival of Marvel's beloved first family, the Fantastic Four. As dedicated followers of Marvel's creative web, we carefully keep track of and tell the tale of each new installment in this complete collection of upcoming Marvel Studios movies (and TV treats). Our handy calendar lays out the studio's plans all the way to 2026 and beyond.

2023 - Secret Invasion (Premiere Date: June 21, 2023)

The eagerly awaited series "Secret Invasion," set to premiere on June 21, 2023, promises an enthralling storyline. The series features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) grappling with a secret sect of deceitful Skrulls that have infiltrated every aspect of Earth. The concept of this series has been in the works since September 2020 when it was first hinted as an unspecified Nick Fury project. Eventually, it was confirmed as "Secret Invasion," a nod to the significant Secret Invasion comic book event. The series is helmed by head writer Kyle Bradstreet, with an ensemble cast including Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. The story explores dark themes, adding depth to familiar characters, and a teaser suggests tensions between Nick Fury and Maria Hill. Don Cheadle's Colonel James Rhodes also makes an appearance.

2023 - Loki Season 2 (Premiere Date: October 6, 2023)

Following the thrilling events of its first season, "Loki" returns with its second season on October 6, 2023. The show continues to follow Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he faces the aftermath of Sylvie's actions. The series explores the post-Time Variance Authority landscape and is set to introduce a new character, portrayed by Ke Huy Quan. The storyline might delve into the complex multiverse narrative, particularly in light of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's revelations about Kang. Loki's role in unraveling the interdimensional problems may also involve his brother Thor.

2023 - The Marvels (Release Date: November 10, 2023)

Prepare for a cosmic adventure in "The Marvels," set for release on November 10, 2023. This sequel to Captain Marvel reunites Brie Larson as Carol with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. The movie, directed by Nia Costa, is expected to weave together Earth-based and cosmic narratives, possibly building upon concepts introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals. With Kamala's shape-shifting powers showcased in the teaser, her dynamic with both Carol and Monica will likely play a significant role.

2023 - Echo (Premiere Date: November 29, 2023)

Continuing the Marvel momentum, "Echo" is set to premiere on November 29, 2023. The series follows Alaqua Cox reprising her role as the skilled and deaf assassin Echo. The narrative centers on Echo's journey to connect with her Indigenous roots, only to be thrust into another crisis. This spin-off from Hawkeye explores her interactions with characters like Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and possibly Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). The series promises to amplify Echo's unique abilities and delve into her relationships within the Marvel universe.

IRONHEART (Series - Premiere Date: 2024)

Scheduled to debut in 2024, "Ironheart" follows the journey of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a brilliant robotics prodigy who designs an armor more advanced than Tony Stark's creations. The series delves into Riri's pursuit of justice, grappling with the legacy left by Tony Stark and the adversaries his technology attracts. The show taps into themes of technology, innovation, and legacy. Chinaka Hodge serves as the head writer and executive producer, with a cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and more. Given Riri's connection to Stark's tech, her storyline might intersect with the upcoming "Armor Wars."

AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS (Series - Premiere Date: 2024)

In 2024, fans can delve deeper into the mystical world with "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the beloved witch Agatha Harkness. The series is likely to explore Agatha's past and her endeavors to regain her powers after the events of WandaVision. The story might also unveil the emergence of new magical threats, possibly even introducing the enigmatic Mephisto. With Jac Schaeffer as the head writer, the show's tone might lean into the eerie and uncanny, exploring horror elements that align with the expanding mystical side of the MCU.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN (Series - Premiere Date: Spring 2024)

The iconic Daredevil returns in "Daredevil: Born Again," expected to premiere in spring 2024. Charlie Cox takes on the mantle of Matt Murdock once more, navigating his dual life as a lawyer and vigilante. The series builds upon the character's rich history, drawing inspiration from the Netflix series. With Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, and other returning characters, the show promises to offer a gritty portrayal of Hell's Kitchen. The series is also set to explore Wilson Fisk's resurgence and his clashes with Daredevil in the new phase of the MCU.

(2024) Deadpool 3 (Release Date: November 2024)

The irreverent and fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool returns in his third solo outing, slated for release on November 2024. With writers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux on board, the film's plot is a mystery, but it's rumored to involve the introduction of the X-Men in a unique way. Deadpool's penchant for breaking reality and his R-rated humor might provide the perfect canvas for exploring a new reality within the MCU. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, the film is expected to add new dimensions of humor and chaos to the ever-evolving Marvel universe. Keep an eye out for surprises, as Deadpool's adventures often defy expectations.

(2024) Captain America 4 (Release Date: July 26, 2024)

Continuing the legacy of Steve Rogers, "Captain America 4" hits theaters in 2024. Following the events of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the film explores Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) journey as the new Captain America. Set in a world still recovering from the Blip, the story likely delves into Sam's challenges and responsibilities as he embraces his role and navigates a changed landscape. With director Julius Onah at the helm, the film promises to showcase Sam's unique perspective as he carries the shield and stands for justice. Notable cast members include Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who now holds the position of the President of the United States.

(2024) Thunderbolts (Release Date: December 20, 2024)

Prepare for the anti-hero ensemble in "Thunderbolts," hitting theaters in late 2024. Led by Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, the team includes enigmatic figures such as Ghost, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, US Agent, and Taskmaster. Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the film follows the concept of villains masquerading as heroes to manipulate the status quo. As the Thunderbolts navigate a morally flexible path, the film may offer insights into the characters' complex motives. The team's emergence could also foreshadow a potential new Avengers formation, hinting at the challenges that await the heroes in the ever-evolving MCU.

(2025) Blade (Release Date: February 14, 2025)

The eagerly anticipated "Blade" arrives in 2025, introducing Mahershala Ali as the MCU's iteration of the iconic vampire hunter. Under the direction of Yann Demange, the film offers a darker and more supernatural perspective within the MCU. As Blade battles against supernatural threats, he might encounter creatures that challenge even his formidable abilities. Written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, the film's PG-13 rating suggests a blend of horror, action, and mysticism. With an ensemble cast including Delroy Lindo and more, "Blade" is set to unravel the shadows lurking in the MCU's corners, further expanding its diverse genres.

(2025) Fantastic Four (Release Date: May 2, 2025)

Marvel's beloved first family, the Fantastic Four, make their grand entrance into the MCU in 2025. Helmed by director Matt Shakman and scripted by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, and Josh Friedman, the film could potentially embrace a time-travel element, placing the team in the 1960s and then reintroducing them in the present day. Their arrival could fill the void left by Steve Rogers and add a new dynamic to the MCU. Beyond their individual exploits, the Fantastic Four's iconic adversaries like Doctor Doom, Annihilus, and Galactus might finally step into the spotlight, reshaping the course of the MCU's cosmic journey.

(TBA) Armor Wars

Prepare for "Armor Wars," a series that delves into Tony Stark's fears coming to life as villains get their hands on Iron Man technology. Set to star Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes (War Machine), the series explores Rhodey's efforts to prevent the misuse of Stark's advanced tech. Helmed by Yassir Lester as head writer, "Armor Wars" was initially intended as a series but evolved into a film project. With a focus on technological intrigue and the consequences of Stark's legacy, the film is likely to showcase Rhodey's determination to protect Stark Industries' creations from falling into the wrong hands.

(TBA) Shang-Chi 2

The sequel to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in the works, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Awkwafina as Katy, the film will potentially continue Xialing's journey as she rebuilds the Ten Rings. The mysterious signal sent into space, as teased in the first film, may introduce cosmic elements to the story. As director Cretton is also involved in the next Avengers film, the release of the Shang-Chi sequel might be pushed further down the timeline.

(TBA) Spider-Man 4

After the monumental success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the MCU is gearing up for a fourth Spider-Man film. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is expected to continue his adventures, potentially dealing with the lingering influence of the Venom symbiote. With new allies and foes alike, the film might explore Peter's role in the changing landscape of the MCU. The film's exact place in Phase 6 and beyond remains uncertain, but it's likely to continue weaving Spider-Man's story into the overarching narrative.

(2026) Avengers 5 (Release Date: May 1, 2026)

As Phase 6 progresses, the fifth Avengers film is set to take the spotlight. With director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm and Jeff Loveness penning the script, this installment could explore the fallout from the Multiverse Saga and the implications of Kang's rule. The Avengers must rally to counter the chaos and secure the future. The film's title, "The Kang Dynasty," suggests a power struggle and a potential bloodbath, paving the way for the next generation of heroes to rise and reclaim their reality.

(2027) Avengers 6 (Release Date: May 7, 2027)

The sixth Avengers film concludes Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga. Titled "The Battleworld Saga," the film may involve heroes and villains transported to Battleworld, reminiscent of a Marvel Comics storyline. The film could address the aftermath of Kang's reign and the challenges of restoring order to the universe. The saga's conclusion may reshape the MCU's landscape, preparing the stage for the next phase and new adventures.

(TBA) Wonder Man (Series)

The Disney+ series centered on Wonder Man is in development, chronicling the journey of a character who transitioned from villain to Avengers member. Andrew Guest serves as the head writer, and the series may offer insights into Wonder Man's complex arc. Played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the character's interactions with familiar faces and his involvement in MCU events could lead to intriguing character dynamics and further exploration of the superhero realm.

(TBA) Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda-Set Television Series (Series)

Ryan Coogler's deal with Disney encompasses the development of a Wakanda-set series. Details remain scarce, leaving fans to speculate about the focus and themes of this venture. It could provide additional narratives set in the culturally rich world of Wakanda, potentially expanding on characters and stories introduced in the "Black Panther" films.

(TBA) Untitled Okoye Series (Series)

The spinoff series centered on Okoye's rise through the Dora Milaje ranks is in the works. This project offers the opportunity to delve deeper into Okoye's background, her role as a fierce warrior, and her interactions with other characters within and beyond Wakanda. The series may explore her development into a formidable leader and her contributions to the MCU's ongoing narrative.

(TBA) Untitled Scarlett Johansson Production

Scarlett Johansson is set to produce a "top secret" project for Marvel Studios. While details are under wraps, Johansson's involvement suggests her continued collaboration with Marvel, despite past legal disputes. The project's nature and its connection to the MCU remain a mystery, leaving room for speculation about its potential impact on the larger universe.

(TBA) Nova

The potential "Nova" project, initially rumored as both a film and a Disney+ series, may explore the story of a member of the Nova Corps. Sabir Pirzada's involvement and the project's connection to cosmic elements hint at its potential to introduce Nova's origin and his role in the larger cosmic narrative. The evolving status of the project might impact its timing and position within the MCU's phases.

(TBA) Vision Quest (Series)

"Vision Quest" is reportedly in development, focusing on White Vision's struggle to regain the memories he lost. The series would likely delve into the character's identity crisis and his journey to reclaim his past. With Jac Schaeffer's involvement, the series could explore the philosophical and existential aspects of Vision's experience. However, the series' progress might be influenced by the evolving production landscape.