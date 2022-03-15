UP 6th State to Declare ‘The Kashmir Files’ Tax-Free

After five states declared ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the movie tax-free.

"#TheKashmirFiles film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.



Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.



It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.



Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who watched the film in Lucknow, in a tweet in Hindi said, "The film #The KashmirFiles is based on the pain and injury of Kashmiri Hindus. It is a film based on true incidents. After seeing the movie yesterday (Monday), I can say that this film needs to be seen by more and more people."



In another tweet, Maurya hailed the decision of the state government to make the film tax-free.

Several BJP-ruled states on Monday made the movie tax-free, even as a war of words broke out between the saffron party and its rivals on the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. While Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already made the movie free of entertainment tax, Tripura and Goa on Monday announced to follow suit, as demands grew to make it free of the levy all over the country.

