Upcoming Arrivals on Amazon Prime for March 2024

In March, Amazon Prime Video is enhancing its extensive collection with a variety of thrilling new additions. Included are "Ae Watan Mere Watan," showcasing Sara Ali Khan, the adrenaline-pumping movie "Road House" with Jake Gyllenhaal, and the documentary "Hope On The Street," centered around BTS member J-Hope. Delve into these and more captivating OTT releases heading to Amazon Prime Video in March 2024.
New releases on arriving on Amazon Prime
INVINCIBLE SEASON 2 PART 2
Get ready for the return of Invincible Season 2 on March 14th! Mark returns to college, immerses himself in his dad's books, and enjoys a period when nothing untoward befalls him or his family.
Release date: 14th March
RICKY STANICKY
Three childhood best friends find themselves in hot water after a prank gone awry, prompting them to concoct the fictional character Ricky Stanicky as a scapegoat. Two decades later, they continue to rely on the imaginary Ricky as a convenient excuse for their immature antics.
Director:
Peter Farrelly
Writers:
Jeffrey Bushell, Brian Jarvis, James Lee Freeman
Release date: 7th March
Stars:
Zac Efron, John Cena, Andrew Santino
FRIDA
Experience an emotionally charged and enchanting exploration of the life, thoughts, and emotions of the legendary artist Frida Kahlo. For the first time, delve into her words sourced from her diary, revealing letters, essays, and interviews, all beautifully animated to echo the essence of her iconic artwork. FRIDA will be available for streaming worldwide on Prime Video starting March 14th.
Directed - Carla Gutierrez
Featuring - Frida Kahlo in a captivating portrayal of herself.
Release date: 14th March
DINNER PARTY DIARIES WITH JOSÉ ANDRÉS
Renowned chef José Andrés hosts a Prime Video special where Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. join in cooking Spanish cuisine and exchanging heartwarming tales, showcasing the power of unity and optimism through food.
Featuring:
Bryan Cranston
Jamie Lee Curtis
O'Shea Jackson Jr.
Release date: 19th March
ROADHOUSE
In this high-octane reinterpretation of the 80s cult hit, former UFC fighter Dalton (portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal) finds employment as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. However, what initially appears to be paradise soon reveals its darker side. Get ready for action when "Road House" premieres on @primev on March 21st.
Releasing date: 21st March
Director: Doug Liman
Writers: Anthony Bagarozzi, Chuck Mondry, R. Lance Hill
Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior
AE WATAN MERE WATAN
Amid India's fight for independence in 1942, a courageous young woman initiates an underground radio station to propagate the message of solidarity, igniting a captivating pursuit with the British authorities amidst the Quit India movement.
Director: Kannan Iyer
Writers: Darab Farooqui, Kannan Iyer
Stars: Sara Ali Khan, Alexx O'Nell, Emraan Hashmi
Releasing date: 21 March
TIG NOTARO: HELLO AGAIN
Notaro encounters absurdities ranging from hallucinatory texts to surreal Hollywood meetings. Her experiences serve as material for stand-up routines, such as a late-night encounter with a mustachioed fireman that prompts her to reconsider her perspective.
Director: Stephanie Allynne
Star: Tig Notaro
Releasing date: 26 March
AMERICAN RUST: BROKEN JUSTICE
This gripping family drama delves into the shattered American dream, seen through the perspective of Chief of Police Del Harris in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania, where complexities and compromises abound.
Creator: Dan Futterman
Stars: David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Rob Yan
Releasing date: 28 March
HOPE ON THE STREET
Centers on J-hope's origin story and passion for dance as he embarks on a fresh chapter in the 12th year of his professional journey.
Star: j-hope
Releasing date: 28 March
THE BAXTERS
This ensemble family drama, adapted from Karen Kingsbury's bestselling novels, tracks the journey of Elizabeth and John Baxter alongside their adult children as they navigate life's triumphs and tribulations, with and without faith.
Releasing date: 28 March
Stars: Ali Cobrin, Josh Plasse, Masey McLain
What is being added to prime video in february 2024?
Many fan-favorite films have just hit Prime Video in February 2024 and there are still a few more on the way. Some notable favorites that just got added to the platform include Jordan Peele's Get Out, Wes Craven's first two Scream movies, and Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
How much is Amazon Prime 2024?
The current price for an Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 a month (or $139 per year). Prime Video by itself is $8.99 a month. For ad-free viewing, Amazon will add $2.99 per month to your bill starting Jan
Who created Prime Video?
Amazon included Prime Video in its subscription offering. Amazon first introduced an internet video service in 2006 (Amazon Unbox) but added the perk of free access to “unlimited, commercial-free instant streaming of more than 5,000 movies and TV shows” to paying Prime members in February of 2011