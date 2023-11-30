Upcoming Bollywood movies in Theatres in December 2023

Upcoming Bollywood movies in Theatres: Get ready for a rollercoaster ride as Bollywood gears up to end the year with a bang, bringing an array of blockbuster movies to theaters near you. December promises to be a cinematic treat, featuring a diverse range of genres from intense dramas to romantic narratives and spine-chilling thrillers. Let's dive into the star-studded lineup awaiting you this festive season!

1. Animal (01 Dec 2023)

Brace yourselves for the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in "Animal." Scheduled for release on December 1, this film is not just a visual spectacle but a thrilling exploration of human nature. Kapoor and Mandanna are all set to deliver a powerhouse performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

2. Sam Bahadur (01 Dec 2023)

Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh take center stage in the epic tale of military leader Sam Manekshaw in "Sam Bahadur." Scheduled for the same release date, the film promises to be a gripping portrayal of a legendary figure, with Kaushal and Shaikh leading the charge in delivering a compelling cinematic experience.

3. The Archies (07 Dec 2023)

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor bring charm and chemistry to the big screen in "The Archies." Set to release on December 7, this film is not just about promising actors but also guarantees a heartwarming and entertaining storyline that will resonate with audiences.

4. Kadak Singh (08 Dec 2023)

Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi join forces in the much-anticipated "Kadak Singh." With its stellar cast, the film, hitting theaters on December 8, is a perfect blend of drama, comedy, and emotion, promising a delightful cinematic experience for all.

5. Joram (08 Dec 2023)

Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub team up in "Joram," set to release on December 8. Brace yourself for intense performances and a gripping narrative that delves deep into the complexities of human relationships, offering a cinematic experience that will linger in your thoughts.

6. The Freelancer- The Conclusion (15 Dec 2023)

Mark your calendars for December 15 as Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher headline "The Freelancer- The Conclusion." With its intriguing title, the film is poised to provide a fitting conclusion to the storyline, complemented by Raina and Kher's commendable acting skills.

7. Fire Of Love: Red (15 Dec 2023)

Starring Krushna Abhishek and Payal Ghosh, "Fire Of Love: Red" is set to ignite the screens on December 15. The enticing title promises a passionate narrative, complemented by the sizzling chemistry between Abhishek and Ghosh.

8. Dunki (21 Dec 2023)

Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu take the lead in "Dunki," hitting theaters on December 21. The film is a perfect blend of Khan's charismatic presence and Pannu's acting prowess, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for the audience.

9. Aapkey Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai (22 Dec 2023)

Swara Bhaskar leads the way in "Aapkey Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai," set to tickle the audience's funny bone on December 22. With Bhaskar in the lead, the film promises a delightful comedy that explores the nuances of shared living spaces.

10. Chaurahen - Crossroads (22 Dec 2023)

Featuring Victor Banerjee and Roopa Ganguly, "Chaurahen - Crossroads" is scheduled for release on December 22. With a seasoned cast, the film is expected to navigate the complexities of life's crossroads, offering a thought-provoking cinematic experience.