Upcoming Bollywood Movies on OTT: March 2024 Release Dates

Over recent years, the Bollywood landscape has witnessed a significant shift from traditional theatrical releases to the digital realm of OTT platforms. This transformation has revolutionized how audiences consume media, with a notable increase in viewers opting for OTT over cinema halls. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv continuously offer a diverse array of fresh content, catering to the evolving preferences of their audience. This translates to a steady stream of new, exclusive content available at your fingertips, ensuring there's always something exciting to watch on your preferred OTT platform.
Bollywood Movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and More: Release Dates Included
Murder Mubarak
A street-smart detective races against the clock as he delves into the lives of suspects, with each encounter challenging his initial assumptions and drawing him further into the shadows of the case.
IMDb rating – To Be Announced
Streaming on – Netflix
Starring – Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor
Release Date on OTT – March 15th, 2024
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Immerse yourself in a riveting historical drama inspired by real-life events. Sara Ali Khan leads the charge as a fearless freedom fighter embarking on a daring mission during India's struggle for independence. Prepare for a thrilling journey of patriotism, sacrifice, and heart-pounding suspense in "Ae Watan Mere Watan."
IMDb rating – To Be Announced
Streaming on – Amazon Prime Video
Starring – Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil, and Anand Tiwari
Release Date on OTT – March 21st, 2024
Fighter
Attention all fans of action and romance! Prepare for an electrifying experience as Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone set the screen on fire with their scintillating chemistry in this thrilling aerial drama. Brace yourself for breathtaking dogfights and pulse-pounding maneuvers as two fighter pilots navigate the tumultuous skies of love and duty. Get ready for adrenaline-fueled action sequences and a captivating narrative in "Fighter."
IMDb rating – 7
Streaming on – Netflix
Starring -Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor
Release Date on OTT – March 21st, 2024
Chakda ‘Xpress
"Chakda Xpress" captures the inspiring journey of Jhulan Goswami, an acclaimed fast bowler in women’s cricket revered globally for her exceptional talent. The film intricately portrays Jhulan's triumphs over adversities, emphasizing her unwavering determination and resilience that propelled her to become a successful Indian cricketer. Through Jhulan's narrative, the movie sheds light on the daunting challenges encountered by women in the sports realm, underscoring the relentless effort required to pursue their ambitions.
IMDb rating – To Be Announced
Streaming on – Netflix
Cast – Anushka Sharma, Atul Sharma, Philip Gascoyne, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Manoj Anand, Dave Bannister, Haroon Rafiq
Chakda ‘Xpress OTT Release Date – To Be Announced
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" revolves around college sweethearts Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan), deeply in love but constantly challenged by their lack of privacy. With Kapil's family constantly intruding and meddling, including a cousin who sleeps between them, they find it difficult to carve out personal space. Desperate for independence, they set their sights on a PMAY flat, but soon realize they need a divorce to be eligible, leading to a series of comical mishaps.
IMDb rating – 6.6
Streaming on – Jio Cinema
Starring – Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and others
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date – To Be Announced
