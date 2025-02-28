Upcoming Hindi OTT Releases in March 2025: Emergency, Nadaaniyan, Dupahiya & More

March is coming up to be an exciting month for OTT enthusiasts, with a variety of films and web series set to premiere across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar. From political dramas and crime thrillers to romantic comedies and period dramas, there’s something for everyone.

Upcoming Hindi Shows, Movies in OTT this March 2025

Nadaaniyan – March 7 (Netflix)

A lighthearted romantic comedy, Nadaaniyan follows the life of a privileged South Delhi girl who hires a career-focused middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend after a misunderstanding isolates her from her friends. However, as they pretend to be a couple, unexpected feelings develop, leading to comedic and emotional twists.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj

OTT Platform: Netflix

Director: Shauna Gautam

Dupahiya – March 7 (Prime Video)

Set in a crime-free fictional village in Bihar, Dupahiya tells the hilarious story of a stolen motorbike purchased as a wedding gift. The theft disrupts the village’s peaceful existence, prompting the bride’s family and her ex-lovers to embark on a wild search to recover it before the wedding day.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Director: Sonam Nair

The Waking of a Nation – March 7 (SonyLIV)

A historical drama set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, The Waking of a Nation explores the political and legal ramifications of this tragic event. The story follows a young lawyer’s determined efforts to uncover the truth while challenging British imperial rule.

Genre: Historical, Drama

Cast: Sahil Mehta, Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Man Singh Karamati, Raj Jadon

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Director: Ram Madhvani

Be Happy – March 14 (Prime Video)

A heartwarming story of a single father who does everything in his power to fulfill his daughter's dream of competing in a prestigious dance reality show. Be Happy captures the struggles, sacrifices, and emotional bonds between a father and his talented daughter.

Genre: Drama, Musical

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever, Nassar, Harleen Sethi, Inayat Verma

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Director: Remo D’Souza

Emergency – March 17 (Netflix)

A hard-hitting political drama, Emergency chronicles the tumultuous period of India’s Emergency (1975-1977) under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rule. The film delves into the political turmoil, media suppression, and historical events that shaped modern India.

Genre: Political Drama, Historical

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik

OTT Platform: Netflix

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Kanneda – March 21 (JioHotstar)

A gripping crime thriller, Kanneda follows the journey of Nimma, a young man who flees the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and migrates to Canada, hoping for a fresh start. However, he soon finds himself entangled in the dark underbelly of crime, testing his survival instincts and morality.

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik, Jasmin Bajwa

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Lastly, March 2025 promises an exciting mix of romance, drama, history, and comedy on leading OTT platforms. Whether you’re interested in a historical courtroom battle, a political thriller, a heartwarming father-daughter story, or a fun-filled rom-com, this month has plenty to offer.

FAQ

1. Which Bollywood movie is releasing in March 2025?

- Sikandar. Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is an action-packed drama directed by A.R. Murugadoss, set to release in India on March 30, 2025.

2. Which is India's biggest OTT?

- Hotstar (now JioHotstar) is the most subscribed–to OTT platform in India, owned by JioStar as of February 2025, with around 500 million active users and over 650 million downloads.

3. Which is the highest grossing Indian film in 2025?

- Chhaava is the highest grossing movie in India in 2025, with a worldwide collection of ₹547.73 crore. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, and is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.