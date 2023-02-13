Upcoming Hollywood Movies of 2023: Release Dates, Star Cast, Storyline, and More

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

In the 2015 follow-up to Magic Mike, Channing Tatum once again gives it all in the second installment of the movie. Mike Lane, played by Channing Tatum, has fallen on hard times and travels to London to satisfy a desire for a wealthy woman played by Salma Hayek. He quickly finds out, however, that Salma Hayek has other ideas for him. This film is scheduled for a wide release by Warner Bros on February 10, 2023.

Cast: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard

Genre: comedy, drama, romance

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

John Wick Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4, or JW4 for short, is a forthcoming American techno action thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski. The sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, this is the fourth film in the franchise (2019). The popular action franchise starring Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves has been delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and will finally open on March 24, 2023. Little is known about the film, but we do know that John Wick is fighting the High Table and may be incorrectly thought to be dead by them and that Stahelski has hinted that Chapter 4 may not have a "happy ending" for the main character.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

Genre: action, thriller, neo-noir

Directed By: Chad Stahelski

Creed 3

The planned American sports drama Creed III, produced by Michael B. Jordan, features a script written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on a story they wrote with Ryan Coogler. The sequel to Creed II, and the ninth film in the Rocky series (2018). Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with the third installment of the Rocky spinoff Creed trilogy, in which he stars as Apollo Creed Jr., the son of Rocky's former foe-turned-friend Apollo Creed. There's no telling how this chapter will end, but it looks like Jonathan Majors will play Adonis's opponent in the ring, and both Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will make cameos as his mom and lover. Release date: March 3, 2023.

Cast: Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Genre: sports, drama

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

In the sequel to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Billy Batson, and his foster brothers are thrust back into the world of superheroes to fight the Daughters of Atlas, a group bent on destroying Earth, using their powers. In order to make apologies to the Gods who bestowed their abilities, the superheroes must travel, all because Billy thought they should just take them for granted. It will premiere in theatres on March 17, 2023. This film shows Billy going through a journey where he grows to appreciate his skills after initially taking them for granted as a child.

Genre: Action, adventure

Directed by: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi, Rizwan Manji

Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

The movie is arriving in theatres on December 20th, 2023. Jason Reitman will be back and the original cast members, including Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard, will almost certainly be back as well. They may also appear in the film alongside Paul Rudd and the rest of the original Ghostbusters cast. New York, as suggested at the end of Afterlife, and the firehouse from the original films are both expected to make appearances.

Cast: TBA

Genre: horror comedy

Directed by: Jason Reitman

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third installment of the American superhero film series based on the Guardians of the Galaxy comic book characters is scheduled for release in 2023. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is releasing a film that was produced by Marvel Studios. The MCU's 32nd film is a sequel to both Guardians of the Galaxy (released in 2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (released in 2017). (2017). After purchasing Knowhere from the Collector, the Guardians of the Galaxy make preparations to make it a refuge for alien refugees. Peter Quill, however, must lead the Guardians on one final, risky mission to protect a friend who has been the target of a brutal assault.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki

Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Directed by: James Gunn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The release date of the film is set for June 2, 2023. After the success of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 was the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse. Until it was pushed to release in 2023. Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales, and Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac return as Gwen Stacy and Miguel O'Hara, respectively. In addition, we know that Issa Rae will be voicing Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, and it's possible that Jake Johnson's Peter Parker will return. Despite the fact that the first trailer didn't reveal much about the movie's plot, it did introduce a number of Spider characters that Miles will meet.

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos

The Flash

A film adaptation of the DC Comics character The Flash is currently in production in the United States. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures alongside Double Dream, DC Studios, and The Disco Factory, it will serve as the DCEU's thirteenth installment. The DC Extended Universe film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. If the rumored plot is based on the "Flashpoint" comic book storyline, then we can anticipate some crossover shenanigans. The Flash, aka Barry Allen, goes back in time to prevent the death of his mother, but this has unintended consequences for his timeline.

Cast: Ben Affleck, Billy Crudup, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ezra Miller

Genre: Superhero, Action, Sci-fi

Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Fast X

Fast X, or Fast & Furious 10, is an upcoming American action film written by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin and directed by Louis Leterrier. It's the sequel to F9 (2021), the eleventh full film in the Fast & Furious franchise and the tenth main installment. This is only the beginning of the tenth installment of the fastest and angrier franchise currently available. (The sequel, which many assume to be the series' concluding chapter, is set for release in 2024) Although the plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, we do know that Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, and the rest of the original cast will return to continue their parts.

Cast: Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Justin Lin

65

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have teamed up to create the upcoming science fiction thriller 65. The premiere of the film is scheduled for March 10, 2023. Adam Driver stars in this sci-fi thriller as an astronaut who believes he has landed on a distant planet but has actually arrived on Earth 65 million years ago. It was written and directed by Scott Beck, who also serves as the film's name character. This film's stellar reputation can be attributed in large part to Sam Raimi's direction and Danny Elfman's score.



Cast: Adam Driver, Chloe Coleman, Ariana Greenblatt

Genre: Science fiction, Thriller

Directed by: Bryan Woods and Scott Beck

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

It will be available to the public on December 25, 2023. Taking its cue from the DC Comics character Aquaman, a new superhero film titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in the United States. It is being produced by DC Studios, the Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions as the sequel to Aquaman (2018), the fifteenth film in the DC Extended Universe. This film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures (DCEU). The film was written by David Leslie and is being directed by James Wan.

Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Sci-fi

Directed by: James Wan

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The release date of the film is set for March 31, 2023. Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, along with screenwriter Michael Gilio, are at the helm of the upcoming American fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It's set in the same universe as the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG, so expect plenty of monsters and magic.

Cast: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, Smith

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The release date of the movie is set for April 7 of 2023. The legendary Nintendo character Mario and his friends are making their big screen debut thanks to producer Chris Meledandri of Illumination (Despicable Me). Mario was created by Shigeru Miyamoto. Chris Pratt voices the famous plumber who plays Toad opposite Keegan-Michael Key in the Mushroom Kingdom. Luigi will be played by Charlie Day, and Princess Peach by Anya Taylor-Joy, while Seth Rogen and Jack Black will lend their voices to Bowser and Donkey Kong, respectively.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Romance

Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

After the 1980s setting of Bumblebee, the Transformers franchise moves even further into the past, with several archaeologists becoming unwittingly entangled in a three-way fight between several Transformer factions. Partially based on the plot of Beast Wars, and directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), the film stars newcomers Anthony Ramos, Ron Perlman, and Dominique Fishback, as well as the returning voice of Optimus Prime, Peter Cullen.

Cast: Ron Perlman, Peter Cullen, Anthony Ramos Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Steven Caple Jr.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth film in the Indiana Jones series and will be released in the United States later this year. Harrison Ford returns to the role of the titular archaeologist. The plot centers on American explorer and archaeologist Indiana Jones in 1969 when the Space Race is a major part of the world's attention. Fearing that the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to help win the space race against the Soviet Union, Jones expresses his doubts. His goddaughter Helena goes on the trip with him. Ex-Nazi Jürgen Voller, who was involved in NASA's moon landing program, desires to alter the world as he sees fit.

Cast: Shaunette, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: James Mangold

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

The film is scheduled to debut on July 14, 2023. Originally scheduled for release in 2024, Mission: Impossible 8 has been pushed back to make room for Mission: Impossible 7, which will now debut in 2023. By the time this movie is released, Tom Cruise will have played Ethan Hunt for an astounding 27 years. This episode also features Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby, and features Esai Morales as the main antagonist.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Shea Whigham, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales

Genre: Action, Spy, Adventure

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Oppenheimer

The premiere of the film is set for July 21, 2023. Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, written and directed by Christopher Nolan. American theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer is often called the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project, which created the world's first nuclear weapons during World War II. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh all appear in the film as well.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett,

Genre: War, Mystery, Historical Drama

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Blue Beetle

The film is set to premiere on August 18th, 2023. Warner Bros. had originally intended to release Blue Beetle exclusively on the HBO Max video service, but ultimately decided to expand the film's reach to include theatrical screenings. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings), the DC superhero film will star Xolo Mariduea, who rose to fame in the Karate Kid–inspired Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Harvey Guillen, Susan Sarandon,

Genre: Action, Adventure

Directed by: Angel Manuel Soto

The Nun 2

The movie will have its world premiere on September 8th, 2023. The Conjuring Universe will continue with a sequel to the 2018 horror film The Nun, which starred Taissa Farmiga as a young nun who encounters the demonic Valak in her convent. Farmiga's Sister Irene meets up with Valak again in the sequel, four years later, after a priest has been murdered. Bonnie Aarons, who played Valak, is the only star currently associated with the film, and it is unknown if Taissa Farmiga will return to reprise her role.

Cast: Bonnie Aarons

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Directed by: Michael Chaves

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The film will debut in theaters on November 17th, 2023. The upcoming American science fiction action film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, directed by Francis Lawrence, is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The screenplay was written by Michaels Arndt and Lesslie. It's the fifth film in the series and serves as a prologue to the main event, The Hunger Games (2012). The story centers on Donald Sutherland's Coriolanus Snow, then a teenager, and his involvement in The Hunger Games as a pivotal teacher many years before the events of the first television series.