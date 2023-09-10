Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing in September 2023: The Nun II, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and more

Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing in September 2023: Fan of Hollywood? Get ready for an exciting cinematic journey as we dive into the upcoming Hollywood movies set to hit the screens in September 2023. From supernatural horrors like "The Nun II" to heartwarming comedies like "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," this month promises a diverse range of films that will captivate audiences of all tastes. Let's take a sneak peek at what September has in store for us on the big screen.
The Equalizer 3, directed by Antoine Fuqua, marks the triumphant conclusion to the Equalizer trilogy. In this thrilling installment, retired US Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall, portrayed by Denzel Washington, seeks refuge in Southern Italy to escape his troubled past. However, he soon uncovers that his newfound friends are ensnared by the grip of the Sicilian Mafia. When circumstances take a perilous turn, McCall must resurrect his former self to shield his cherished companions. Alongside Denzel Washington, the film features a stellar cast including Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Remo Girone.
The Nun II, a supernatural horror film helmed by Michael Chaves, emerges as the ninth chapter in The Conjuring series. Set four years after the harrowing events of The Nun, the story revolves around Sister Irene, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, as she confronts the malevolent force known as Valak within the confines of a French boarding school. Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, and Katelyn Rose also make chilling appearances in The Nun II.
Directed by Nia Vardalos, the romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 invites audiences to reacquaint themselves with the endearing Portokalos family. Their journey unfolds as they embark on a family reunion in Greece following the passing of Gus, Toula's father, played by Vardalos herself. Amidst the expected twists and turns, the Portokalos family delivers heartwarming moments and side-splitting humor. Joining the ensemble cast are John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Joey Fatone, Gia Carides, and Maria Vacratsis.
Robert Rodriguez breathes new life into the Spy Kids franchise with Spy Kids: Armageddon. In this family-friendly OTT reboot, the children of legendary spies inadvertently aid a tech-savvy villain, compelling them to step up and save the world.
"Flora and Son," directed by the creator of "Once," delves into the profound bond between a single mother and her rebellious son. Music serves as a catalyst for transformation in their relationship, leading to an emotional journey that promises to tug at your heartstrings. Starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this heartwarming film is a testament to the power of music and love.
A Haunting in Venice, a supernatural mystery thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh, draws inspiration from Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Halloween Party. As the third installment in Branagh's Hercule Poirot film series, the story unfolds in post-World War II Venice. Poirot, now leading a retired life in exile, reluctantly participates in a séance. However, when one of the attendees meets a grim fate, Poirot is compelled to unravel the enigma surrounding the murder. The film also features an ensemble cast including Kyle Allen, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Camille Cottin, Tina Fey, and Emma Laird.
In Expendables 4, directed by Scott Waugh, the iconic Expendables team makes a triumphant return. Their mission: thwart the ambitions of Suarto Rahmat, the leader of a terrorist organization, who seeks to smuggle nuclear warheads, potentially igniting a catastrophic conflict between Russia and the United States. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone reprise their roles, joined by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Jacob Scipio, and Andy Garcia. As with its predecessors, Expend4bles is packed with adrenaline-pumping action and earns an R-rating.
Gareth Edwards directs "The Creator," a gripping sci-fi action thriller that introduces viewers to Joshua, portrayed by John David Washington. Joshua, an ex-special forces agent, is grappling with the disappearance of his wife in a future marked by a war between humans and artificial intelligence forces. Hired to track down and eliminate the Creator, the architect of a mysterious and potentially world-ending AI weapon, Joshua and his team make a startling discovery: the lethal weapon is an AI disguised as a young child. Joining the cast are Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, and Sturgill Simpson.
"Saw X," directed by Kevin Greutert, serves as both a direct sequel to the original "Saw" and a prequel to "Saw II." The film reunites viewers with the enigmatic John Kramer, portrayed by Tobin Bell, as he embarks on a perilous journey to México in pursuit of a cure for his cancer. When he uncovers a scam, Kramer seizes the opportunity to continue his work while exacting revenge on the scammers. Shawnee Smith returns as Amanda Young, with Synnve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach joining the cast in this horrifying tale.
In "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," a meteor impact grants the PAW Patrol pups incredible superpowers. However, chaos ensues when Humdinger and a nefarious scientist steal their newfound abilities and transform into supervillains.