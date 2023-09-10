Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing in September 2023: The Nun II, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and more

The Equalizer 3 - September 1

The Equalizer 3, directed by Antoine Fuqua, marks the triumphant conclusion to the Equalizer trilogy. In this thrilling installment, retired US Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall, portrayed by Denzel Washington, seeks refuge in Southern Italy to escape his troubled past. However, he soon uncovers that his newfound friends are ensnared by the grip of the Sicilian Mafia. When circumstances take a perilous turn, McCall must resurrect his former self to shield his cherished companions. Alongside Denzel Washington, the film features a stellar cast including Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Remo Girone.

The Nun II - September 7

The Nun II, a supernatural horror film helmed by Michael Chaves, emerges as the ninth chapter in The Conjuring series. Set four years after the harrowing events of The Nun, the story revolves around Sister Irene, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, as she confronts the malevolent force known as Valak within the confines of a French boarding school. Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, and Katelyn Rose also make chilling appearances in The Nun II.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - September 22

Directed by Nia Vardalos, the romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 invites audiences to reacquaint themselves with the endearing Portokalos family. Their journey unfolds as they embark on a family reunion in Greece following the passing of Gus, Toula's father, played by Vardalos herself. Amidst the expected twists and turns, the Portokalos family delivers heartwarming moments and side-splitting humor. Joining the ensemble cast are John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Joey Fatone, Gia Carides, and Maria Vacratsis.