Upcoming Kannada Movies on OTT(September 2023)

1. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A

"Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A," directed by Hemanth M Rao, is a captivating love story presented in two parts. The film stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth as the central characters, Manu and Priya, respectively. While the theatrical release is set for September 1, 2023, the streaming date on Amazon Prime Video is yet to be announced.

2. Toby

"Toby," a unique project directed by Basil AL Chalakkal and written and acted by Raj B Shetty, revolves around the life of Toby, a speech-impaired orphan. Despite a violent streak, Toby seeks a simple life with his loved ones. The specific release dates and streaming platforms for this intriguing film are currently unspecified.

3. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," a campus comedy by debutant director Nithin Krishnamurthy, is set to release theatrically on July 21, 2023. Following its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Zee5 starting September 1, 2023. The movie, which features a cast of newcomers and has Rakshit Shetty as the presenter, secured a post-theatrical deal.

4. Namo Bhoothathma 2

"Namo Bhoothathma 2," a horror-comedy written and directed by choreographer Murali master, stars Komal Kumar in the lead role. This film marks their collaboration after a decade. While it is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 4, 2023, the streaming date on Sun NXT is yet to be announced.

5. Nam Nani Maduve Prasanga

Directed by Hemanth Hegde, "Nam Nani Maduve Prasanga" humorously addresses the challenges faced by men in the farming business when seeking suitable brides. The film was theatrically released on April 7, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Jio Cinemas at a later, to-be-announced date.

6. Yadha Yadha Hi

"Yadha Yadha Hi" is the official Kannada remake of the Telugu film "Evaru." This thriller features Hariprriya, Vasishta N Simha, and Diganth in the lead roles. Specific release dates, both theatrical and streaming, are yet to be announced.

7. Shivaji Surathkal: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi

The second installment in the Kannada detective series, "Shivaji Surathkal: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi," stars Ramesh Aravind and is set six years after the original. It marks case number 131 for the sleuth. The film's theatrical release date is unspecified, and it will be available for streaming on Zee5 Kannada at a later, to-be-announced date.

8. Pentagon

"Pentagon" is an intriguing collection of five short films directed by five different filmmakers. It explores a diverse range of themes, including life and death, and features a talented ensemble cast, including Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar, P Ravishankar, Tanisha Kuppanda, Prakash Belawadi, and more. Release dates, both theatrical and streaming, are currently unspecified.