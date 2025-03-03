Upcoming Kannada OTT Releases in March 2025

Kannada cinema is bringing a multiple lineup of films to digital platforms this March, entertaining the fans by introducing movies of all genres like action, romance, thrillers, and horror-comedies. From Upendra’s thought-provoking UI to the horror-comedy Choo Mantar, here’s a list of the most-awaited Kannada films arriving on OTT.

Kannada OTT Releases this march

UI – TBA Streaming Soon (Zee5)

A sci-fi dystopian action drama directed by Upendra, UI explores the intense rivalry between two brothers—one symbolizing truth and the other seeking revenge. With deep philosophical undertones and social commentary, the film has received positive responses from audiences.

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Drama

Sci-Fi, Action, Drama Cast: Upendra Rao, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, P. Ravi Shankar

Upendra Rao, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, P. Ravi Shankar OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Director: Upendra

Aaram Aravinda Swamy – TBA Streaming Soon (Prime Video)

This romantic drama follows the story of a recovery agent struggling with his fear of commitment while navigating his girlfriend’s desire for marriage. Though it had a lukewarm theatrical response, it promises to be an engaging watch on OTT.

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Cast: Anish Tejeshwar, Milana Nagaraj, Hrithika Srinivasan

Anish Tejeshwar, Milana Nagaraj, Hrithika Srinivasan OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: Abhishek Shetty

Choo Mantar – TBA Streaming Soon (Prime Video)

A horror-comedy featuring eerie occurrences in a haunted mansion, Choo Mantar blends supernatural thrills with humor. Sharan’s comedic timing and the intriguing storyline make it a film to watch out for.

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Cast: Sharan

Sharan OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: TBA

Royal – TBA Early March (Prime Video)

Despite a lukewarm box office reception, Royal is gearing up for its OTT debut. The film, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, follows an intense action-packed narrative featuring Viraat and Sanjana Anand.

Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Cast: Viraat, Sanjana Anand

Viraat, Sanjana Anand OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Rudra Garuda Purana – TBA Late March (Prime Video)

An action-packed thriller following a cop investigating a mysterious disappearance, Rudra Garuda Purana blends mythology with suspense. The film is expected to engage audiences with its clingling storyline.

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Cast: Rishi, Priyanka Kumar

Rishi, Priyanka Kumar OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Director: K S Nandeesh

March 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Kannada films on OTT, catering to a variety of tastes. Whether you enjoy intense action thrillers, romantic dramas, or horror comedies, this month’s releases offer something for everyone. Stay tuned to your favorite streaming platforms and enjoy the best of Kannada cinema from the comfort of your home!

FAQ

1. Which OTT platform is best for Kannada movies?

- New Ott Releases This Week In Kannada 2025 - Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar, SunNXT, & SonyLIV. OTT platforms have become the go-to destination for movie enthusiasts, offering a vast array of Kannada films, web series, and dubbed movies.

2.Which is the first Kannada movie on Netflix?

- Bagheera is the first Kannada movie to stream on Netflix. The platform acquired its rights because of the big names attached to the film. On OTT, the response has been decent. Viewers appreciated the performances of Srii Murali, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar.

3. Which is the first 1000 crore movie in Kannada?

- K.G.F: Chapter 1 was the first Kannada film to cross the ₹100, ₹ 150, ₹200 and ₹250 crore mark. Its sequel K.G.F: Chapter 2 was the first Kannada film to cross ₹500, ₹750, ₹1000 and ₹1250 crore mark.

