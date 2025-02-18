Upcoming Korean Dramas to Watch in 2025

Korean crime dramas continue to captivate global audiences with their gripping narratives, intense performances, and unpredictable twists. From psychological thrillers to survival dramas, the lineup for 2025 is packed with must-watch series. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated Korean crime dramas hitting screens this year.

The Mantis: Original Sin

A dark and suspenseful mystery-thriller, The Mantis: Original Sin revolves around a woman who has spent years in prison, accused of being a serial killer. As a new series of murders occur, the truth about her past begins to unravel. With a captivating storyline and powerful performances, this drama promises to keep viewers hooked.

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Cast: Go Hyun-Jung, Jang Dong-Yoon

Go Hyun-Jung, Jang Dong-Yoon Director: Byun Young-Joo

Byun Young-Joo Writer: Lee Young-Jong

Lee Young-Jong Platform: SBS TV

SBS TV Release Date: Late 2025

Knock-Off

Blending dark comedy with crime, Knock-Off follows an ordinary office worker whose life takes an unexpected turn during the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Forced into the counterfeit goods trade, he rises to power in the global market. The series promises an intriguing mix of crime, humor, and social commentary.

Genre: Crime, Black Comedy

Crime, Black Comedy Cast: Kim Soo-Hyun, Jo Bo-Ah

Kim Soo-Hyun, Jo Bo-Ah Director: Park Hyun-Seok

Park Hyun-Seok Writer: Han Jung-Hoon

Han Jung-Hoon Release Date: 2025

2025 Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Squid Game Season 3

The global phenomenon Squid Game returns with its highly awaited third season. The survival thriller, known for its high-stakes games and social critique, continues to explore themes of desperation, morality, and human survival. With unexpected twists and intense action, this season is set to raise the stakes higher than ever.

Genre: Thriller, Survival Drama

Thriller, Survival Drama Creator & Writer: Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Hwang Dong-Hyuk Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: June 27, 2025

Can This Love Be Translated?

This romantic comedy follows the whirlwind relationship between a multilingual translator and a globally renowned actress. What starts as a professional partnership soon blossoms into an unexpected romance as the two navigate cultural and linguistic barriers in their love story.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung

Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung Release Date: Fourth quarter of 2025

Fourth quarter of 2025 Platform: Netflix

Genie, Make a Wish

A fantasy rom-com that brings a magical twist to love stories, Genie, Make a Wish follows the romance between Ka Young, a cold and emotionally detached woman, and Jinn, a mischievous genie bound to grant her three wishes. Their interactions are filled with humor, conflict, and, ultimately, heartfelt moments of love.

Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy

Fantasy, Romantic Comedy Cast: Suzy, Kim Woo Bin

Suzy, Kim Woo Bin Release Date: Fourth quarter of 2025

Fourth quarter of 2025 Platform: Netflix

Cashero

This superhero K-drama tells the story of an ordinary government employee who unexpectedly gains a unique power—his strength increases based on the amount of cash he carries. Alongside other quirky superheroes with bizarre abilities, Cashero must manage his finances wisely while trying to save the world.

Genre: Superhero, Action

Superhero, Action Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi Release Date: Late 2025

Late 2025 Platform: Netflix

Korean crime dramas have carved out a special place in the entertainment industry with their intricate storytelling and compelling characters. Whether you're a fan of psychological thrillers, crime mysteries, or action-packed survival dramas, 2025 has something exciting in store for you!

