Upcoming Malayalam Movies in June 2025: What to Watch in Theatres and on OTT Platforms

June 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Malayalam cinema fans, with a mix of theatrical releases and OTT premieres. Whether you're someone who loves the big-screen experience or prefers streaming movies from the comfort of your home, this month offers something for everyone.

From gripping thrillers and courtroom dramas to emotional journeys and fantasy tales, the upcoming Malayalam movies will span a variety of genres. Here’s a complete guide to the top Malayalam movies releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms like SonyLIV, Prime Video, ManoramaMAX, and more this June.

Top Upcoming Malayalam Movies in June 2025

1. Alappuzha Gymkhana

After a successful theatrical run, Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, is all set for its OTT debut. The film, celebrated for its youthful vibe and engaging storytelling, will be available on SonyLIV starting June 5. The narrative explores local social dynamics in Kerala, blending authenticity with universal appeal.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV / Prime Video

SonyLIV / Prime Video Release Date: June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor.

2. Pattth

Pattth follows the story of Unni, a struggling videographer whose life changes when a mysterious tribal song connects to his family’s heritage. What begins as a simple editing project turns into a heartfelt journey across Kerala with his girlfriend, Anupama. This critically acclaimed drama, which premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2024, will stream on manoramaMAX from June 6

Where to Watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Release Date: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinayakan, Jaffer Idukki, Indran

3. Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Directed by S Vipin and starring Anaswara Rajan, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal hits theatres on June 13. The film promises an engaging cinematic experience with music by Ankit Menon and cinematography by Rahim Aboobacker. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Vipin Das, it is one of the most anticipated theatrical releases this month.

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Theatres June 13, 2025 Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Sreenath Bhasi, Sidhartha Siva. Sudhi Koppa

4. Written & Directed

Originally scheduled for a May release, Written & Directed will now open in theatres on June 5. This fantasy drama by Febi George Stonefield stars Saiju Kurup and Sunny Wayne. The movie features Shaan Rahman’s music and Bablu Aju’s captivating visuals, promising a unique blend of fantasy and drama.

Where to Watch: Theatres

Release Date: June 5, 2025

Theatres June 5, 2025 Cast: Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chack

5. Ronth

Ronth is a gripping police thriller directed by Shahi Kabir, known for the critically acclaimed Ela Veezha Poonchira. Starring Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan, the film explores the complexities of law enforcement. With Manesh Madhavan handling cinematography and Anil Johnson composing the score, Ronth is expected to be a standout release this month.

Where to Watch: Theatres

Theatres Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Ranjith Sajeev, Nimisha Sajayan

6. JSK

Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, JSK is a courtroom drama set to release globally on June 20. Directed by Pravin Narayanan and produced by J Phanindra Kumar, the film features music by Ghibran and visuals by Renadive. JSK is poised to deliver an intense legal thriller that will captivate audiences.

Where to Watch: Theatres

Theatres Release Date: June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Siddique, Vineeth Kumar

June 2025 is gearing up to be an exciting month for Malayalam movie lovers, with a perfect blend of theatrical releases and OTT premieres. From intense police thrillers like Ronth to heartwarming dramas like Pattth and the much-awaited Kerala Crime Files Season 2, there is content for every taste.

