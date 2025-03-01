Upcoming Malayalam OTT Releases in March 2025: Watch Rekhachithram to Officer On Duty this march

March 2025 is bringing a fantastic selection of Malayalam movies to various streaming platforms, ensuring entertainment for every kind of viewer. With an exciting mix of thrillers, comedies, and investigative dramas, fans can look forward to some of the most anticipated releases of the year. Here’s a look at what’s in store for Malayalam OTT lovers this month.

Malayalam OTT Releases in March 2025

Rekhachithram

The first superhit of Malayalam cinema in 2025, Rekhachithram, is an intriguing investigative thriller directed by Jofin T Chacko. The film follows a cop’s search for a missing woman, last seen on the sets of a Mammootty-starrer from the 1980s. Blending cinema nostalgia with an engaging mystery, the film is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty (recreated via AI in his classic 80s look), Bhama Arun, Zarin Shihab, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans

Officer On Duty

Starring Kunchacko Boban in an intense role, Officer On Duty is a gripping crime thriller directed by Jithu Asharaf and scripted by Shahi Kabir. The story follows a demoted circle inspector investigating a fake jewelry racket, which eventually leads him to a dangerous drug ring. With high-stakes action and emotional depth, this movie keeps viewers engaged.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: Expected before March 20, 2025

Expected before March 20, 2025 Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Vishak Nair, Priyamani, Aiswarya Raj, Jagadish

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Vineeth Sreenivasan stars as Jayesh, a 37-year-old man struggling to find a suitable bride. His rigid expectations and narrow mindset hinder his prospects, leading to humorous yet thought-provoking situations. The film also explores themes of personal transformation and identity, making it both entertaining and insightful.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Manorama Max Release Date: March 2025 (Exact date TBA)

March 2025 (Exact date TBA) Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampy, Babu Antony, Mridul Nair

Njan Kandatha Saare

This thriller revolves around cab driver Joekuttan (played by Indrajith Sukumaran), who becomes an eyewitness to the murder of a senior police officer. However, his attempt to report the crime entangles him in unforeseen complications, putting his family in danger. With a strong supporting cast, Njan Kandatha Saare promises suspense and drama.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Manorama Max Release Date: March 2025

March 2025 Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Sabumon Abdusamad, Anoop Menon, Baiju Santhosh

Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse

In this interesting detective thriller, an ex-cop turned private investigator (played by Gautham Vasudev Menon) is hired to find the owner of a lost purse. However, his simple case quickly escalates into a tangled web of missing persons, murder, and a mysterious dancer named Nandhita. Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse is a must-watch for mystery lovers.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: March 2025

March 2025 Cast: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan

This March 2025 is going to be a spectacular month for Malayalam cinema fans, with a wide line- up of films catering to different tastes. Whether you enjoy gripping thrillers, comedies with social messages, or investigative dramas, this month’s OTT releases have something exciting to offer. Stay tuned and get ready to binge-watch these must-see films!

