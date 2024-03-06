Upcoming Movie Releases in Theatres on 8 March 2024

Get ready for an engaging story as Ileana D’Cruz challenges societal conventions in the trailer for 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,' tackling topics like colorism and the dowry system.

D’Cruz's portrayal of a young woman judged solely on her complexion strikes a chord, reflecting the prevailing prejudices in our society. With each rejection from potential suitors, the trailer vividly captures the protagonist's struggle against a system that prioritizes fair skin unjustly.

Cast: Tera Kya Hoga Lovely stars Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It also stars Karan Kundrra and Naveen Jagbir saddhu in pivotal roles.