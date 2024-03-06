Upcoming Movie Releases in Theatres on 8 March 2024

"Shaitaan," slated for release this Friday, is a collaborative effort between Ho Studios and Panerama. Featuring Ajay Devgan and Madhavan, this supernatural thriller aims to captivate audiences with its spine-chilling storyline.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala Manoj, Anand Hiten Patel
2. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely
Get ready for an engaging story as Ileana D’Cruz challenges societal conventions in the trailer for 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,' tackling topics like colorism and the dowry system.
D’Cruz's portrayal of a young woman judged solely on her complexion strikes a chord, reflecting the prevailing prejudices in our society. With each rejection from potential suitors, the trailer vividly captures the protagonist's struggle against a system that prioritizes fair skin unjustly.
Cast: Tera Kya Hoga Lovely stars Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It also stars Karan Kundrra and Naveen Jagbir saddhu in pivotal roles.
Imaginary
Helmed by David F. Sandberg and boasting a remarkable ensemble cast comprising Teresa Palmer, Alexander Skarsgard, and Finn Wolfhard, "Imaginary" is poised to deliver bone-chilling thrills in the realm of supernatural horror. The narrative revolves around a cryptic stuffed bear unleashing a sinister presence, unleashing chaos upon an unassuming family. Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride of terror and suspense.
Cast: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Pyper, betty buckley
Gauriya Live – Real Stories, Real Impact
March 8th marks the debut of Pankaj Jha's "Gauriya Live," a film inspired by true events that brings raw, emotional narratives to the forefront. With a dedication to highlighting crucial societal issues, "Gauriya Live" seamlessly blends a gripping storyline with compelling performances. More than just entertainment, this film offers an enlightening journey for those craving both excitement and thought-provoking content.
Cast: Ada Singh, Omkar Das, Seema Saini, Narendra Khatri, Shagufta Ali, Riddhi Gupta, Vinay Jha, Aarav Rangare, Ganesh Singham
Kung Fu Panda 4
Prepare for an animated adventure in "Po's City Adventure," the highly anticipated "Kung Fu Panda 4." Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, and more lend their voices to this beloved franchise's fourth installment. Po sets out on a city escapade in search of his potential Dragon Warrior successor, all while confronting The Chameleon, a dangerous shape-shifting foe. With laughter, action, and the signature charm of the Kung Fu Panda series, it's a must-watch for animation enthusiasts.
As March 8, 2024, draws near, mark your calendars for a day brimming with cinematic diversity. Whether you're a horror aficionado, a connoisseur of impactful storytelling, or simply seeking animated fun, these films offer something for everyone.
Cast: Awkwafina, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, David Cross, Nikolaos Makris
Which movie is releasing in march 2024?
Upcoming Indian Movie Releases in March 2024: Laapataa Ladies, Yodha, Crew & More. As the calendar flips to March 2024, upcoming Indian movie releases gear up for an exhilarating month filled with cinematic treasures
Which is the No 1 movie in India?
The highest-grossing film in India is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), with a total domestic gross of ₹1,429.83 crore (US$218 million).
Where can I watch the movie 2024?
The good news is you can stream most 2024 Oscar-nominated movies online on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video—and secure tix on Fandango to see the contenders that are still in theaters.