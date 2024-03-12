Upcoming movies and web series released in March 2024
As March arrives, it brings with it a flurry of activity in the entertainment world, promising an array of movies and web series to keep audiences engaged. This buzz extends beyond the traditional cinema experience, with streaming platforms gearing up to deliver an exciting lineup of content. Alongside brand new releases, many beloved theatrical films are also set to debut on digital platforms, offering viewers the opportunity to revisit old favorites or uncover hidden gems.
Movies and web series are set to premiere on digital platforms in March 2024
Maharani 3
Maharani 3 is the third season of the popular Indian political drama series. The story follows Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), a housewife who is thrust into the world of politics when her husband, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is forced to resign. Rani must learn to navigate the cutthroat world of politics while also dealing with the personal challenges of being a woman in power.
In the third season, Rani faces new challenges as she tries to balance her personal and professional life. She must also deal with the rise of a new political rival, Bheema Bharti (Amit Sial).
Genre: Drama
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sohum Shah
Director: Saurabh Bhave
Writers: Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh
Release Date: March 7, 2024
Where to Watch: Sony Liv
Show Time
Explores the intricacies of legacy and ambition, providing viewers with an inside look into the hidden truths of Bollywood. Against the backdrop of the industry's inner workings, the series delves into themes of nepotism and power struggles.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Lilette Dubey, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Gurpreet Saini, Denzil Smith
Directors: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar
Writers: Sumit Roy, Lara Chandni, Mithun Gangopadhyay, Jehan Handa, Karan Shrikant Sharma
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas follows the story of Albert and Maria, two strangers who meet on a Christmas Eve. Their encounter leads them to spend the holiday together, but their seemingly innocent decision takes a chilling turn as the night progresses.
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 (as of March 12, 2024)
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey
Original Release Date: January 12, 2024 (Theatrical)
Expected OTT Release Date: March 8, 2024 (Netflix)
BGDC
BGDC (an abbreviation yet to be explained) is a new teen drama series that explores the lives of young women who leave their homes for a boarding school experience.
BGDC: A Glimpse into a World of Sisterhood and Self-Discovery
Genre: Drama
Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Zoya Hussain, Lovleen Misra, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen (and more) Director: Nitya Mehra, Karan Kapadia, Kopal Naithani, Sudhanshu Saria
Writer: Sudhanshu Saria, and others
Release Date: March 14, 2024
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Murder Mubarak
Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel "Club You To Death," Murder Mubarak blends humor and suspense in a classic whodunit tale.
Genre: Mystery/Comedy
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor (and more)
Director: Homi Adajania
Writer: Suprotim Sengupta, Gazal Dhaliwal
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix
Fighter
Fighter is an action-packed film set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The story follows a group of elite pilots, determined to retaliate for a national tragedy.
Genre: Action/Thriller
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10 (as of March 12, 2024)
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor (and more)
Director: Siddharth Anand
Writer: Siddharth Anand, Ramon Chibb, and others
Original Release Date: January 25, 2024 (Theatrical)
Expected OTT Release Date: March 21, 2024 (Netflix)
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Ae Watan Mere Watan (This Country My Country) is a historical thriller based on the true story of Usha Mehta, a young woman who played a vital role in India's struggle for independence.
Genre: Historical/Thriller
Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma (and more)
Director: Kannan Iyer
Writer: Kannan Iyer, Darab Farooqui
Release Date: March 21, 2024
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lootere
Lootere (meaning "plunderer" in Hindi) is a new series set against the backdrop of pirate activity in the waters off Somalia. The story follows the passengers and crew of an Indian ship who become victims of a brutal pirate attack.
Genre: Drama/Action
Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal (and more)
Director: Jai Mehta
Creator: Hansal Mehta
Release Date: March 22, 2024
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma is back with a bang in his talk show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show." Get ready for a laughter riot as Kapil charms audiences with his quick wit, captivating celebrity interviews, and hilarious shenanigans, accompanied by his talented ensemble cast.
Genre: Comedy
Star Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur
Release Date: March 30 (Every Saturday)
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
