Nithiin, a popular Indian actor and producer, has established himself as a leading figure in Telugu cinema. Hailing from Nizamabad, Telangana, he made his acting debut in 2002 with the critically acclaimed film Jayam, which earned him several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South. Though he faced setbacks in his career, Nithiin made a successful comeback with romantic films such as Ishq and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, earning nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu. With films like Heart Attack, A.A., and Bheeshma, he continues to impress audiences and garner nominations for prestigious awards like the SIIMA Award for Best Actor - Telugu. Nithiin also established his own production company, Shresht Movies, in 2013. As a brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat campaign in Telangana, Nithiin demonstrates his commitment to making a difference in his community. With his talent and hard work, Nithiin has carved out a prominent place in the Telugu film industry, earning the admiration and loyalty of fans everywhere. Here are the upcoming movies of Nithiin in 2023-2024.
Nithiin 32 (Untitled Film) is an upcoming action entertainer that has created a lot of buzz in the film industry. The movie is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and features Nithiin and Sree Leela in the lead roles. This will be Vamsi's second directorial venture after the successful 2018 action film, Naa Peru Suriya Naa Illu India. The film's music is composed by Harris Jayaraj, while Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhitha Reddy are producing it under the banner of Sreshth Movies. The movie is set to hit theaters in 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. With a perfect combination of action, entertainment, and music, Nithiin 32 is expected to be a blockbuster at the box office.
Fans of Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are in for a treat with their upcoming romantic action-comedy film, directed by the talented Venky Kudumula, known for his hits Bheeshma (2020) and Chalo (2018). The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and features music by renowned composer G.V. Prakash Kumar. This exciting project marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, after the success of their super-hit film Bheeshma. The announcement video for the film has already garnered much attention, showcasing the trio's super cool and funny chemistry, and creating buzz among fans. The film is set to release in 2023 or early 2024, and with such an impressive team behind it, audiences can expect a captivating and entertaining film.
Exciting news for Nithiin fans, as it has been announced that the talented actor will be teaming up with renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju for an upcoming film. The untitled project is set to be directed by Venu Sriram, who has previously helmed successful films like Middle-Class Abbayi (MCA) and Vakeel Saab. While the genre of the film has not been disclosed yet, fans can expect a captivating storyline and brilliant performances from Nithiin. The film is set to release in 2024 under the production banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, adding to the excitement surrounding this exciting collaboration.