Nithiin, a popular Indian actor and producer, has established himself as a leading figure in Telugu cinema. Hailing from Nizamabad, Telangana, he made his acting debut in 2002 with the critically acclaimed film Jayam, which earned him several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South. Though he faced setbacks in his career, Nithiin made a successful comeback with romantic films such as Ishq and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, earning nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu. With films like Heart Attack, A.A., and Bheeshma, he continues to impress audiences and garner nominations for prestigious awards like the SIIMA Award for Best Actor - Telugu. Nithiin also established his own production company, Shresht Movies, in 2013. As a brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat campaign in Telangana, Nithiin demonstrates his commitment to making a difference in his community. With his talent and hard work, Nithiin has carved out a prominent place in the Telugu film industry, earning the admiration and loyalty of fans everywhere. Here are the upcoming movies of Nithiin in 2023-2024.