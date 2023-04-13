Deepika Padukone: Upcoming movies in 2023-2024

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and successful actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Veronica in the 2012 film 'Cocktail', which earned her the Best Actress award at the 58th Filmfare Awards. She also won the same award for her performance as the titular character in the 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Deepika's most notable performances include her portrayal of Piku in the 2015 film 'Piku' and the role of Malti in the 2020 film 'Chhapaak'. She won the Best Actress award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards for her performance in 'Piku' and the Best Actress (Critics) award for her role in 'Chhapaak'. In addition to her national awards, Deepika has also won several other accolades for her contributions to Indian cinema. She was named among TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and has been honored with numerous other awards for her work in the film industry.

Overall, Deepika Padukone is a highly accomplished actress with a successful career in Bollywood. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous national awards and made her a respected figure in the Indian film industry. In this list, we are looking at the upcoming movies of Deepika Padukone in 2023-2024.