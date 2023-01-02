Upcoming Movies Of Salman Khan in 2023: Kick 2, Tiger 3, & More

In India, a hero on TV is expected to be a hero in real life as well. Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. He has stayed relevant for a very long time, and now charges more than 150 crores per movie.

Over the years, Salman Khan has demonstrated his versatility as a high-profile action hero, well-known philanthropist, and a billionaire playboy, which has made him one of the most intriguing Indian entertainment characters of the past 25 years.

Salman Khan is well-liked by the public because of his numerous altruistic efforts and the Being Human campaign. Because they are aware of and accepting of his flaws, his fans adore him even more, which helps them connect with his performances in his films on a deeper level.

His enigmatic single status appeals to his followers, especially considering that he has dated the leading ladies of Bollywood (or, more accurately, that he is responsible for making those ladies the leaders of Bollywood). Salman Khan will finally return to the silver screen with the following movies in 2023: