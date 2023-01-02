Upcoming Movies Of Salman Khan in 2023: Kick 2, Tiger 3, & More

In India, a hero on TV is expected to be a hero in real life as well. Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. He has stayed relevant for a very long time, and now charges more than 150 crores per movie.
Over the years, Salman Khan has demonstrated his versatility as a high-profile action hero, well-known philanthropist, and a billionaire playboy, which has made him one of the most intriguing Indian entertainment characters of the past 25 years.
Salman Khan is well-liked by the public because of his numerous altruistic efforts and the Being Human campaign. Because they are aware of and accepting of his flaws, his fans adore him even more, which helps them connect with his performances in his films on a deeper level.
His enigmatic single status appeals to his followers, especially considering that he has dated the leading ladies of Bollywood (or, more accurately, that he is responsible for making those ladies the leaders of Bollywood). Salman Khan will finally return to the silver screen with the following movies in 2023:
This high-budget, Yash Raj-produced movie will feature Salman Khan in a cameo role and is all set to release on January 25, 2023. The budget is above 100 crores, and it is directed by Siddharth Anand. It features Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in leading roles.
Salman Khan stars as the Devil in Kick 2, the follow-up to the well-liked action-comedy series. In 2018, during the debut of the Baaghi 2 trailer, director Sajid Nadiadwala revealed this movie and made a suggestion that Disha Patani would portray Salman Khan's love interest in this action thriller and comedy movie.
The Maneesh Sharma-helmed film, starring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi, is scheduled for release in April 2023.
Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan’s highest-rated movie. The sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijan is on the way, and only time will tell the exact release date. As of now, it has not been disclosed.
The initial movie's title, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, was announced on January 10, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, it was eventually put off for a very long time and had several delays before it went into production. However, the official title of the movie was revealed to be “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" in August 2022.