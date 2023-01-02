Upcoming Movies Of Thalapathy Vijay In 2023: “Thalapathy 66” Aka “Varisu” to Be Released In Pongal

With a market of over Rs 300 crore, Thalapathy Vijay is said to be able to demand a salary of almost Rs 100 crore for every film. However, things in the film industry haven't always gone smoothly for him. Fans have stuck by the actor through the ups and downs of his career. There is an abundance of storylines made specifically for Thalapathy Vijay, and he is sought after by all directors in Tamil cinema.

However, the commercial failure of films like Puli and Bairavaa, which were more daring in their departure from the standard formula, has made him selective about the projects he accepts.

Fans and moviegoers alike are currently anticipating Varisu, which is scheduled for a Pongal release in January 2023. With such a stellar roster of upcoming films, Vijay appears poised for even greater success.

The upcoming movie starring actor Vijay and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which was formerly known as "Thalapathy 66," is now known as "Varisu." The title and the movie's first-look poster were revealed by the producers the day before Vijay's 48th birthday. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in Varisu, which also stars a slew of other actors in key roles, including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan.

The movie is directed by Praveen KL, with music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Dil Raju under the production banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Recently, Dil Raju made a comment that Vijay is a bigger actor than Ajith, both of whose next movies are about to release around the same time in January.

In an interview with a Telegu News Channel, he said