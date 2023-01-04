List of the Latest and Upcoming movies on Hotstar

With the rise of over-the-top (OTT) services, individuals no longer have to wait for their favorite movie or TV show to air on traditional television. People can now watch whatever they want, whenever they want, thanks to OTT services like Hotstar, Netflix, and Hulu. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have grown so quickly in India over the past few years that their revenue is expected to reach 46 billion rupees by 2022, which is crazy.

Hotstar is available in 17 different languages and shows numerous TV series, live cricket, news, and movies. There are currently three Hotstar plans: a free tier, a VIP tier that costs Rs 365 per year, and a Premium tier that costs Rs 999 per year. Continue reading to find out which new movies are currently available or will soon be available on Hotstar and Hotstar VIP.