11 Upcoming OTT Releases in February 2025: watch on Netflix, prime video & more

11 Upcoming OTT Releases This February 2025

With a new month comes an exciting lineup of movies and web series across various OTT platforms. February 2025 brings a mix of action, thriller, drama, comedy, and romance, ensuring entertainment for all kinds of audiences. From much-anticipated Bollywood films to gripping web series and international releases, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a complete list of movies and shows set to premiere on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, and for the month of february.

1. Mrs.

Mrs. is a heartfelt drama about a young woman who struggles to balance her aspirations and married life while dealing with the patriarchal expectations of her in-laws. A remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, this movie stars Sanya Malhotra in a powerful lead role.

Format: Feature Film

Feature Film Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav Production House: JAR Pictures

JAR Pictures OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 OTT Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Cast: Sanya Malhotra

2. The Mehta Boys

Starring Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys tells the touching story of Amay Mehta, an architect navigating professional and personal challenges, including his strained relationship with his father.

Format: Feature Film

Feature Film Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Rahul V. Chittella

Rahul V. Chittella OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video OTT Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, Boman Irani

3. Bada Naam Karenge

A modern love story about a Gen Z couple trying to chase their dreams while facing family expectations. Bada Naam Karenge captures the essence of youthful aspirations and the struggles that come with it.

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi OTT Platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV OTT Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 cast: chin Viddrrohi Ayesha Kaduskar Nikhil Jaiswal

4. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

This gripping sports documentary dives into the legendary cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. Featuring personal stories from cricketing legends, the series highlights the passion, history, and drama that make this rivalry one of the most intense in the world.

Format: Documentary Series

Documentary Series Genre: Sports Documentary

Sports Documentary Language: English, Hindi

English, Hindi OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix OTT Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Cast: Featuring cricket legends

5. Baby John

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is inspired by the Tamil hit Theri. The film follows Inspector Satya Verma, alias Baby John, who leads a peaceful life until unforeseen circumstances force him into action.

Format: Feature Film

Feature Film Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix OTT Release Date: February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Cast: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi

6. Medical Dreams

This series, starring Sharman Joshi in a pivotal role, delves into the struggles of medical students preparing for the NEET exam. Medical Dreams captures the emotional and academic pressure faced by young aspirants.

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi OTT Platform: TVF's Girliyapa (YouTube)

TVF's Girliyapa (YouTube) OTT Release Date: February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025 Cast: Sharman Joshi

7. Bogotá: City Of The Lost

Format: Feature Film

Feature Film Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Spanish

Spanish OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix OTT Release Date: February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025 Cast: Song Joong-ki as Song Kook-hee., Lee Hee-joon as Soo-young,Kwon Hae-hyo as Sergeant Park Jang-soo

8. Newtopia

A unique mix of romance and horror, Newtopia follows a soldier and his girlfriend as they navigate a zombie apocalypse in Seoul while fighting for their love.

Format: Feature Film

Feature Film Genre: Zombie Rom-Com

Zombie Rom-Com Language: Korean

Korean OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video OTT Release Date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 cast : Park Jeong-min Lee, Jae-yoon ,Kim Ji-soo

9. The Scandal of Chunhwa

Set in Korea’s historical past, The Scandal of Chunhwa follows a rebellious princess determined to find love on her own terms in a society bound by rigid traditions.

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Historical Romance

Historical Romance Language: Korean

Korean OTT Platform: TVING

TVING OTT Release Date: February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 cast: Chang Ryul, Go Ara, Son Woo-Hyun

10. Kick Kick Kick Kick

This hilarious office sitcom follows a washed-up actor and a former variety show PD as they attempt to start a new production company, leading to endless chaos and comedy.

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: Korean

Korean OTT Platform: Kocowa

Kocowa OTT Release Date: February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Cast: Ji Jin-hee , Lee Kyu-hyung

11. Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

An intense action drama, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva tells the story of Kamsa Raju, a ruler tormented by a prophecy that threatens his power.

Format: Feature Film

Feature Film Genre: Action

Action Language: Telugu

Telugu OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar OTT Release Date: February 8, 2025

February 8, 2025 Cast: Ashok galla, Manasa varanasi, Devdatta nage.

With a mix of thrilling action, heartwarming dramas, and intriguing documentaries, February 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT viewers. Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated releases!

FAQ

1. What's streaming in February 2025?

- Clean Slate, Invincible Season, Piece By Piece, We Live in Time, Apple Cider Vinegar.

2. What are new movies released in OTT?

- Anuja in netflix, The Mehta Boys, Prime Video, Game Changer Prime Video, Mrs: Zee5.

3. What are the upcoming movies in Zee5?

- Vedaa., Despatch, Bhaiyya Ji, Farrey