Upcoming OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, Mrs, and More

As the first week of February is here, streaming platforms are gearing up to deliver a diverse lineup of films and series. From intense political thrillers to heartwarming dramas and gripping documentaries, here’s what you can binge-watch this week.
1. Game Changer (February 7 | Prime Video India)
Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, Jayaram
Synopsis: A gripping Telugu political action thriller that follows the journey of a determined protagonist who rises against corruption and political manipulation. Packed with intense action sequences, a compelling storyline, and power-packed performances, Game Changer explores themes of justice, leadership, and the consequences of power.
2. The Mehta Boys (February 7 | Prime Video India)
Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry
Synopsis: A heartfelt family drama centered around the evolving relationship between a father and his estranged son. As they navigate their personal struggles and emotional wounds, they embark on a transformative journey that brings them closer together. The Mehta Boys is an emotional rollercoaster that delves into generational differences, forgiveness, and familial bonds.
3. Mrs (February 7 | ZEE5)
Cast: Sanya Malhotra
Synopsis: Mrs is a thought-provoking social drama that serves as an official remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The film follows a newly married woman’s journey as she navigates the deeply ingrained gender roles and oppressive expectations of a traditional household. With its strong feminist undertones, Mrs highlights the importance of self-worth and breaking societal norms.
4. Bada Naam Karenge (February 7 | SonyLIV)
Cast: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar
Synopsis: This lighthearted and relatable web series follows the journey of two young individuals striving to make a name for themselves in a world that often underestimates them. With humor, perseverance, and heartfelt moments, Bada Naam Karenge showcases their struggles and triumphs in their quest for recognition and success.
5. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (February 7 | Netflix)
Cast: Documentary featuring legendary cricketers and sports analysts
Synopsis: A compelling docu-series that takes cricket enthusiasts on a nostalgic journey through one of the most intense sporting rivalries in history. Featuring exclusive interviews, archival footage, and behind-the-scenes insights, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan delves into the emotional, political, and historical significance of these high-stakes cricket matches.
6. Kinda Pregnant (February 4 | Netflix)
Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte
Synopsis: A hilarious and chaotic comedy about Lainy, a Brooklyn-based English teacher who fakes a pregnancy after experiencing FOMO when her best friend announces she’s expecting. What starts as an innocent lie soon spirals into an elaborate web of deception as Lainy tries to keep up the charade, leading to awkward encounters and unexpected twists.
7. Kobali (February 4 | Disney+ Hotstar)
Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Yogi Khatri
Synopsis: Set in the rugged landscapes of Rayalaseema, Kobali is a high-stakes Telugu crime drama that delves into long-standing blood feuds between two rival families. As secrets unfold and betrayals come to light, the intense battle for power leads to devastating consequences, making for a gripping narrative filled with action and suspense.
8. Love You to Death (February 5 | Apple TV+)
Cast: Joan Amargós, Verónica Echegui
Synopsis: A Spanish romantic drama that starts with an unusual meet-cute at a funeral. Raúl, facing a life-altering cancer diagnosis, crosses paths with Marta, who is dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. As they rekindle a long-lost childhood bond, their evolving relationship challenges their perspectives on life, love, and mortality in this poignant yet uplifting story.
9. Apple Cider Vinegar (February 6 | Netflix)
Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith
Synopsis: A satirical and darkly comedic drama that explores the meteoric rise and fall of a fraudulent wellness empire. Two ambitious young women exploit social media to promote misleading health trends, building a massive online following. As their deception spirals out of control, they must confront the moral and legal consequences of their actions in this cautionary tale about the power and pitfalls of digital influence.
