Upcoming OTT Releases This Week (March 4-10, 2024)

HanuMan

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Streaming On: ZEE5

"HanuMan," a heartwarming film directed by Prasanth Varma is kicking off the week with a bang. Teja Sajja stars as Hanumanthu, a spirited young man who discovers extraordinary abilities as a dark force threatens to engulf society. This family-friendly film serves as a social commentary, exploring the timeless conflict between good and evil and tradition battling against the rise of technology. Join Hanumanthu on his journey as he wields his newfound powers to counter the ambitions of Michael, a power-hungry tech mogul.

Moreover, this OTT release boasts a top-notch ensemble cast, with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai shining in supporting roles.