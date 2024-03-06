Upcoming OTT Releases This Week (March 4-10, 2024)

Release Date: March 8, 2024
Streaming On: ZEE5
"HanuMan," a heartwarming film directed by Prasanth Varma is kicking off the week with a bang. Teja Sajja stars as Hanumanthu, a spirited young man who discovers extraordinary abilities as a dark force threatens to engulf society. This family-friendly film serves as a social commentary, exploring the timeless conflict between good and evil and tradition battling against the rise of technology. Join Hanumanthu on his journey as he wields his newfound powers to counter the ambitions of Michael, a power-hungry tech mogul.
Moreover, this OTT release boasts a top-notch ensemble cast, with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai shining in supporting roles.
Release Date: March 7, 2024
Streaming On:
Returning for its third season, "Maharani" continues its gripping narrative set against the tumultuous political landscape of 1990s Bihar. Huma Qureshi reprises her role as Rani Bharti, navigating the complexities of misgovernance, public dissatisfaction, and widespread corruption.
Meanwhile, Bheema Bharti, portrayed by Soham Shah, finds himself incarcerated, prompting Rani to step into his shoes and reshape the political landscape. Yet, with elections on the horizon, the crucial question emerges – Can Rani Bharti sway the tide in her favor? Prepare for this compelling OTT release that intertwines politics, power dynamics, and unforeseen twists.
Maharani season 3 cast includes Huma Qureshi, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, Sohum Shah, Anuja Sathe, Arnav Singh, Amit Sial, Sukumar Tudu and Inaamulhaq.
Release Date: March 8, 2024 (Not officially announced)
Streaming On: Netflix
In "Merry Christmas," Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif team up for the first time in a heartwarming tale of serendipitous meetings on Christmas Eve. The story follows Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) as he returns home after many years, coinciding with the festive season. What begins as a chance encounter with Maria (Katrina Kaif) and her mute daughter soon takes an unexpected turn, leading to a night of romance tinged with darkness.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this OTT release offers a cinematic experience reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock, delving into the intricacies of human connections.
Casting Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnnu Anand, Ranjan Raj, Aditi Govitrikar, Pratima Kazmi, Kavin Jay Babu, Vijay Kumar, Hemant K Gaur
Release Date: March 8, 2024 (Not officially announced)
Streaming On:
"Lal Salaam" presents a narrative that rises above religious divides. The tale revolves around Thirunavukarasu “Thiru” (Vishnu Vishal), a Hindu resident, and his Muslim companion, Shamsuddin (Vikranth), who coexist peacefully in their village, Murarbad.
However, political agendas spark communal tensions, challenging the friendship between Thiru and Shamsuddin. This insightful film serves as a testament to the strength of unity amidst diversity, offering a captivating viewing experience for audiences.
Casting Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai,Vishnu VishalThirunavukarasu,Vivek Prasanna,Vikranth, Jeevitha,Kapil Dev(Cameo appearance), Sajjadul Ahamed Riyad, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Senthil, Nirosha,Dhanya Balakrishna,Naveen Singh, Thambi Ramaiah, Tanisa islam Mahi, Tiger Thangadurai, Akash Sahani, Junior Artist, Jay Parashar Salim, Sivaprakash.
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Streaming On:
"Showtime" is unveiled within the glitzy yet competitive realm of Bollywood. Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mouni Roy, the series delves into the hidden struggles for influence and recognition within the industry. Directed by Sumit Roy, it navigates through fierce rivalries, personal and professional upheavals, and the shadowy depths of Bollywood concealed beneath its glamorous exterior.
In summary, this week's lineup of OTT releases presents a wide spectrum of genres, ranging from family-centric social commentary to political intrigue, catering to diverse tastes of viewers.
Casting Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, Benedict Garrett, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sandeep Bhojak, Sarveshwar Mahajan.
