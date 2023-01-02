Upcoming South Indian Movies Of 2023 That Will Take The Film Industry By Storm

Over the years, Bollywood has been the most prominent portion of the Indian film business, although its dominance is slowly beginning to wane. The film industries of South India, which include the languages of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, have recently overtaken their glitzier Bollywood counterparts in terms of both content and box office success.

An EY-FICCI study from 2019 found that Hindi films earned Rs 5,200 million at the domestic box office, while South Indian films earned Rs 4,000 million. In 2021, however, the situation will have reversed. Last year, South Indian films earned an estimated Rs 2,400 crore, while Hindi films made an estimated Rs 800 crore.

According to a report by the entertainment industry consultancy Ormax Media, the four South Indian languages together accounted for 57.3% of India's combined Rs 9,759 crore in gross box office earnings between January 2020 and April 2022. Seven of the top 10 grossing films during this time were Southern productions. KGF, Chapter 2, RRR, Ponniyin Selvan, Chapter 1, Vikram, and Kantara are just a few of the titles.

Upcoming South Indian movies about to release in 2023

Just after a big South-Indian movie is released, other regions of the country get to watch its dubbed version easily. With S.S. Rajamouli's "Baahubali" films (2015 and 2017), made in Telugu and Tamil, the concept of a pan-India hit was resurrected. The films grossed a combined $379 million globally, with the Hindi dubs accounting for a substantial piece of that total. There appears to be no end in sight for this trend.

We will surely get to see the following movies in our regional languages. And who knows! Bollywood may choose to remake one of them too.