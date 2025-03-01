Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in March 2025: Watch Dragon to Sabdham this march

Tamil cinema fans have a lot to look forward to in March 2025, as many exciting movies are set to make their digital debuts. From action-packed thrillers to engaging family dramas, the lineup includes some of the Tamil films hitting platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5. Here’s a list of the upcoming Tamil OTT releases for March 2025.

Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in March 2025

Dragon

A comedy-drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon received appreciation for its witty writing and humor. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also features KS Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Anupama Parameshwaran.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 22, 2025

March 22, 2025 Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, KS Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anupama Parameshwaran

Madha Gaja Raja

Directed by Sundar C, this long-delayed action-comedy finally saw a successful theatrical release. Starring Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Anjali, this fun-filled entertainer also features legendary comedians Santhanam, Manobala, and Manivannan.

OTT Platform: TBA

TBA Release Date: TBA

TBA Cast: Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anjali, Santhanam

Vidaamuyarchi

A high-octane action thriller starring Ajith Kumar, Vidaamuyarchi is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film Breakdown. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, is expected to be a gripping ride filled with suspense and drama.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 3, 2025

March 3, 2025 Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra

Kudumbasthan

A family drama directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, Kudumbasthan was widely appreciated for its humor and strong performances. The film stars Saannve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, and Prasanna Balachandran, among others.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Release Date: March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025 Cast: Saannve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, R Sundarajan, Prasanna Balachandran

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)

Actor Dhanush takes the director’s seat for the third time with NEEK, a coming-of-age drama exploring Gen Z relationships. The film features a fresh cast and music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Release Date: March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025 Cast: Anikha Surendran, Pavish, Matthew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier

Sabdham

Aadhi Pinisetty’s horror-thriller Sabdham, directed by Arivazhagan, is set to deliver spine-chilling moments with its supernatural storyline.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release Date: March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025 Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Yogi Babu

Aghathiyaa

A horror fantasy directed by Pa Vijay, Aghathiyaa stars Jiiva in the lead alongside an ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna.

OTT Platform: TBA

TBA Release Date: TBA

TBA Cast: Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, Reddin Kingsley

Conclusion

March 2025 is packed with an exciting lineup of Tamil films premiering on various OTT platforms. Whether you're in the mood for a high-stakes action thriller, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or a gripping horror experience, there’s something for everyone. Keep an eye on these releases and get ready for an exciting month of Tamil cinema from the comfort of your home!

FAQs

1. When is Vidaamuyarchi releasing on OTT?

- Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, will premiere on Netflix on March 3, 2025.

2. Which platform will stream Dragon?

- The comedy-drama Dragon will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 22, 2025.

3. What are the major Tamil movies releasing on OTT in March 2025?

- Some of the biggest Tamil movies releasing in March 2025 include Vidaamuyarchi (Netflix), Kudumbasthan (Zee5), Dragon (Netflix), Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (Disney+ Hotstar), and Sabdham (Amazon Prime Video).

