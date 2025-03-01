Upcoming Telugu OTT Releases in March 2025: Watch Sankranthiki Vasthunam to Laila this march

March 2025 is set to be an exciting month for Telugu cinema fans, with many films making their way to various OTT platforms. From action-packed entertainers to comedy dramas, these movies promise a thrilling viewing experience. Whether you enjoy intense performances or lighthearted narratives, this lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at the Telugu films arriving on OTT this month.

Advertisment

Upcoming Telugu OTT Releases in March 2025

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

A high-energy action comedy, Sankranthiki Vasthunam marks a collaboration between renowned director Anil Ravipudi and the esteemed production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Venkatesh in the lead, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh. Known for its engaging storyline and humor, this movie is set to entertain audiences with its dynamic screenplay.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Release Date: March 1, 2025

March 1, 2025 Cast: Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh

Thandel

Initially scheduled for a Sankranthi release in January 2025, Thandel was postponed and finally hit theaters on February 7, 2025. The film received mixed reviews, with praise for the performances, visuals, and soundtrack but criticism for its narration. Despite this, it became a commercial success, grossing over ₹100 crores worldwide. It ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Divya Pillai, Prakash Belawadi

Laila

A bold and unconventional adult comedy, Laila is directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. The film stars Vishwak Sen in a dual role, with Akanksha Sharma as the female lead. Despite high expectations, the movie received negative reviews upon its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, disappointing audiences and critics alike.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma

With a mix of action, comedy, and drama, March 2025's Telugu OTT releases offer diverse entertainment options. Whether you're a fan of Venkatesh’s action-packed performances, thrilling mysteries, or experimental comedy, these movies will keep you entertained throughout the month.

FAQ

1. When will Sankranthiki Vasthunam be available for streaming?

- Sankranthiki Vasthunam is set to stream on Zee5 starting March 1, 2025.

2. What is the genre of Laila?

- Laila is an adult comedy film directed by Ram Narayan and stars Vishwak Sen in a dual role.

3. How successful was Thandel at the box office?

-Thandel grossed over ₹100 crores worldwide and became the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

ALSO READ: