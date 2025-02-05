Upcoming Telugu OTT Releases This Week

This week brings an exciting lineup of Telugu-dubbed films and series on streaming platforms, ranging from comedy to action drama and intense sports rivalries. Here’s what you can add to your watchlist:

Advertisment

1. Kinda Pregnant (February 5 | Netflix)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte

Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte Synopsis: This quirky comedy follows Lainy, a Brooklyn-based English teacher who fakes a pregnancy after experiencing FOMO when her best friend shares her own baby news. What starts as a small lie quickly spirals into an elaborate deception, leading to hilarious and awkward situations.

This quirky comedy follows Lainy, a Brooklyn-based English teacher who fakes a pregnancy after experiencing FOMO when her best friend shares her own baby news. What starts as a small lie quickly spirals into an elaborate deception, leading to hilarious and awkward situations. Telugu Dub Available: Yes

Yes Where to Watch: Netflix

2. Kobali (February 4 | Disney+ Hotstar)

Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Yogi Khatri

Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Yogi Khatri Synopsis: Set in the rugged landscapes of Rayalaseema, this intense action drama revolves around long-standing rivalries between two feuding families. As past secrets come to light, betrayals and power struggles escalate, making way for a gripping and suspenseful narrative.

Set in the rugged landscapes of Rayalaseema, this intense action drama revolves around long-standing rivalries between two feuding families. As past secrets come to light, betrayals and power struggles escalate, making way for a gripping and suspenseful narrative. Telugu Dub Available: Yes

Yes Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

3. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (February 7 | Netflix)