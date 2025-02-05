Upcoming Telugu OTT Releases This Week

New Update
This week brings an exciting lineup of Telugu-dubbed films and series on streaming platforms, ranging from comedy to action drama and intense sports rivalries. Here’s what you can add to your watchlist:
1. Kinda Pregnant (February 5 | Netflix)
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte
- Synopsis: This quirky comedy follows Lainy, a Brooklyn-based English teacher who fakes a pregnancy after experiencing FOMO when her best friend shares her own baby news. What starts as a small lie quickly spirals into an elaborate deception, leading to hilarious and awkward situations.
- Telugu Dub Available: Yes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
2. Kobali (February 4 | Disney+ Hotstar)
- Genre: Action Drama
- Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Yogi Khatri
- Synopsis: Set in the rugged landscapes of Rayalaseema, this intense action drama revolves around long-standing rivalries between two feuding families. As past secrets come to light, betrayals and power struggles escalate, making way for a gripping and suspenseful narrative.
- Telugu Dub Available: Yes
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
3. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (February 7 | Netflix)
- Genre: Sports Documentary
- Cast: Features legendary cricketers and renowned sports analysts
- Synopsis: This docu-series captures the high-intensity sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan in the world of cricket. With exclusive interviews, archival footage, and deep insights into the emotional and political significance of these legendary matches, it’s a must-watch for cricket lovers.
- Telugu Dub Available: Yes
- Where to Watch: Netflix