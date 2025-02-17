Uyare OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Parvathy, Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film

Uyare, the critically acclaimed Malayalam drama starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali, is now available for streaming on OTT. The 2019 film, known for its compelling storytelling and strong performances, has been a significant milestone in Malayalam cinema.

Uyare OTT Rights and Streaming Details

After initially being available on Netflix, Uyare is now streaming on Manorama Max. Fans can watch the movie on this platform starting from February 15, 2025. Additionally, those with a Manorama Max subscription on Prime Video can also access the film.

About the Movie

Directed by Manu Ashokan and produced by Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga under the banners of SCube Films and Grihalakshmi Productions, Uyare tells the powerful story of a young woman whose aspirations take a tragic turn due to an acid attack. The film highlights resilience, strength, and the indomitable human spirit.

Plot Summary

The film revolves around Pallavi, an aspiring aviation student, whose dreams are shattered when her possessive boyfriend, Govind, attacks her with acid. Despite the physical and emotional trauma, Pallavi finds a way to reclaim her passion with the support of Vishal, a compassionate businessman. The narrative beautifully captures her journey of overcoming adversity and redefining her identity.

Cast and Crew

Director: Manu Ashokan

Manu Ashokan Producers: Shenuga, Shegna, Sherga

Shenuga, Shegna, Sherga Music: Gopi Sundar

Gopi Sundar Main Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas , Asif Ali , Anarkali, Marikar, Prathap Pothen.

What to Expect from Uyare

Emotional Depth – A poignant tale of struggle and triumph.

– A poignant tale of struggle and triumph. Powerful Performances – Parvathy Thiruvothu delivers one of her career-best performances.

– Parvathy Thiruvothu delivers one of her career-best performances. Inspiring Message – A story of resilience and self-reclamation.

– A story of resilience and self-reclamation. Strong Social Commentary – A gripping take on acid attacks and their impact on victims.

Critical Acclaim and Audience Response

Since its release, Uyare has received widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike. The film has been lauded for its gripping screenplay, impactful performances, and social relevance, making it one of the most celebrated Malayalam films of recent years.

Conclusion

With its moving storyline and stellar performances, Uyare remains a must-watch for fans of Malayalam cinema. Now available on Manorama Max, viewers can experience this inspiring tale from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for more updates on other exciting OTT releases!

FAQ

1.Which Malayalam movie is released on OTT?

- Tovino Thomas's 2019 drama Uyare is available for streaming on OTT. The popular Malayalam film that stood out for gathering critical acclaim upon its release, is streaming on Manorama Max. The OTT platform shared the update on Instagram along with a clip from the film.

2. Where can I watch the Uyare movie in Tamil?

- Currently you are able to watch "Uyare" streaming on ManoramaMax, VI movies and tv, ManoramaMAX Amazon Channel.

3. What happens to Govind in Uyare?

- Govind is arrested, but the case is dismissed for lack of evidence. Pallavi returns home but her friend at the academy requests her to accompany her on a flight for moral support.