Vaibhav Raj Gupta Shines in Mandala Murders: From Gullak’s Annu to a Haunting Crime Thriller

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the face behind the beloved Annu from the Gullak series, has undergone a striking transformation. In Netflix’s dark and gripping new thriller Mandala Murders, Gupta leaves behind his small-town charm and steps into the shoes of a suspended police officer. His intense portrayal has not only surprised fans but also earned widespread critical acclaim for showcasing his remarkable acting range.

Who is Vaibhav Raj Gupta?

Born on January 19, 1991, in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, Vaibhav Raj Gupta began his acting journey in theatre. Before his breakout as Annu Mishra in Gullak (2019–2024), he appeared in films like Noor (2017) and the legal comedy Good Bad Girl (2022).

But it was his heartfelt and authentic performance in Gullak that resonated with audiences across India. Playing the relatable elder son of a middle-class household, Gupta's portrayal brought laughter, warmth, and realism to screens — a role he admits holds a special place in his heart.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, he shared how the emotional reactions from his family after watching Gullak made him realize the show's deep connection with viewers. He credited the show’s writing, direction, and collaborative effort for its success, saying, “Even the best actors can’t salvage a poorly written script.”

Mandala Murders: Vaibhav’s Bold New Avatar

In Mandala Murders, Vaibhav Raj Gupta takes a dark turn. He plays Vikram Singh, a suspended cop haunted by a traumatic past. Alongside CBI officer Rea Thomas, portrayed by Vaani Kapoor, Vikram dives into the eerie depths of a serial killing spree in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh.

What sets Mandala Murders apart is its fusion of Indian mythology with psychological horror. The storyline centers around ancient rituals, mysterious yantras, and a mythical coin that grants wishes — for a bloody price. These murders are all intricately linked to Mandala art and long-buried conspiracies, creating an unsettling yet addictive plot.

Review: A Visual and Emotional Rollercoaster

Directed by Gopi Puthran with screenplay support from Anurag Goswami, Matt Graham, Avinash Dwivedi, and Chirag Garg, Mandala Murders is a bold experiment that pays off. From the first frame, the show establishes an eerie atmosphere with haunting visuals that are as compelling as they are disturbing.

As the storyline unravels, revealing ancient secrets and complex backstories, the series evolves into a binge-worthy psychological thriller. Its unique premise — involving a woman (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) once labeled a “chudail” for her bizarre experiments — adds a layer of mythological horror that keeps you hooked.

Star Performances: Vaibhav Raj Gupta Breaks the Mold

Vaibhav Raj Gupta delivers a standout performance, fully shedding his Gullak persona. His portrayal of Vikram Singh is layered with grief, guilt, and determination. With a haunting backstory — a lost mother, a dead brother, and a girlfriend in a coma — Gupta emotes with intensity and restraint, proving he’s far more than a one-role wonder.

Vaani Kapoor, as the sharp and composed CBI officer, balances Gupta’s emotional depth with calculated precision. She guides the investigation and the storyline with equal force.

However, Surveen Chawla, who plays a local political leader, struggles slightly with her accent, which feels too polished for the rural setting — a minor flaw in an otherwise powerful ensemble.

If Gullak warmed your heart, Mandala Murders will chill your spine — and Vaibhav Raj Gupta will impress you either way. The show’s unsettling themes, intelligent writing, and psychological complexity make it a standout thriller on Netflix. It’s a daring leap for Gupta, and one that solidifies his place among the finest new-age actors in the Indian OTT space.

Whether you're a fan of crime thrillers, psychological dramas, or simply great performances, Mandala Murders is your next weekend binge

