Varun Dhawan Shares First Poster Of 'Baby John' To Rousing Response

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed the initial poster for his forthcoming action-packed thriller movie 'Baby John' on Wednesday.
On Instagram, Varun posted the poster with the caption, "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!"
The poster shows Varun wearing a black vest, sporting long hair, and gripping a knife.
The text on the poster states, "No beast is more savage than a man when possessed with power answerable to his rage."
The movie 'Baby John' is helmed by A. Kaleeswaran and is being presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.
Shortly after the actor from 'Bhediya' shared the poster, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Mass messiah." A fan wrote, "This single frame can break the entire Internet." Another fan commented, "Woooooow Looking superb." A user wrote, "this is incredible!!!"
Recently, Varun unveiled a captivating preview of the movie that garnered an overwhelming reaction from his supporters.
Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are included in the cast of 'Baby John', scheduled for release on May 31, 2024. The movie is being produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.
In the upcoming months, Varun is set to appear in the Indian version of the Hollywood show 'Citadel' alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
The Indian version of Citadel, based on the series by the Russo Brothers, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in leading roles. The release date for the Indian adaptation, created by Raj and DK, is highly anticipated.