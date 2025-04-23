Varuthini Ekadashi 2025: Date, Timings, Significance, Rituals & Vrat Katha

Varuthini Ekadashi, also referred to as Baruthani Ekadashi, is one of the most spiritually significant fasting days in the Hindu calendar. Observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh (April-May), this day is dedicated to Lord Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees across India and beyond undertake this fast with great devotion, believing it brings spiritual merit, protection from evil, and ultimate salvation.

Date and Tithi Timings for Varuthini Ekadashi 2025

Date: Thursday, 24th April 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 4:43 PM, 23rd April 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 2:32 PM, 24th April 2025

Parana Timing (Breaking the Fast)

Date: Friday, 25th April 2025

Parana Time: Between 5:46 AM and 10:08 AM

Spiritual Significance of Varuthini Ekadashi

According to the Padma Purana, Lord Krishna explained the greatness of Varuthini Ekadashi to King Yudhishthira. Observing this fast is said to absolve past sins, ward off misfortunes, and bestow divine blessings. The Ekadashi holds the power to protect devotees from evil forces and uplift their souls toward righteousness.

Interestingly, the vrat also holds mythological importance. It is said that even Lord Shiva observed Varuthini Ekadashi to rid himself of the sin of severing one of Lord Brahma’s heads — a sin known as Brahma Hatya. This fast is therefore considered as purifying as performing large acts of charity, such as donating land or gold.

Rituals and Observances

Preparations on Dashami (a day before)

Devotees begin the observance with a light Satvik meal on Dashami, avoiding grains and certain vegetables. This is done to prepare the body and mind for the full-day fast on Ekadashi.

Fasting on Ekadashi

Devotees observe a strict 24-hour fast, abstaining from rice, lentils, pulses, certain vegetables, and all non-vegetarian items.

Many choose a Nirjala fast (water only), while others opt for fruits and milk.

Refraining from anger, lies, violence, and indulgence is also part of the vow.

Puja and Worship

The day begins with a ritual bath followed by the worship of Lord Vamana.

Offerings of flowers, incense, lamps, and tulsi leaves are made.

Devotees chant Vishnu Sahasranama, recite the Bhagavad Gita, and spend the day singing devotional songs.

Observers also engage in charity, offering food, clothes, or money to the poor and needy.

Spiritual Conduct

Devotees maintain celibacy (Brahmacharya), avoid sleeping during the day or night, and stay away from gambling or other unethical activities.

Acts of kindness and self-discipline enhance the spiritual outcome of the fast.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha (The Sacred Story)

The significance of Varuthini Ekadashi is beautifully illustrated through the story of King Mandhata. A righteous and charitable ruler, he was once attacked by a bear during his meditation in the forest. Despite the pain, he did not break his concentration and continued praying to Lord Vishnu. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Vishnu appeared and destroyed the bear with his divine Chakra.

However, King Mandhata was deeply distressed due to his injured leg. To heal and regain his strength, Lord Vishnu advised him to observe Varuthini Ekadashi. Following this guidance, the king took the vow, worshipped Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar, and was ultimately cured. He not only recovered physically but also attained a place in heaven, illustrating the transformative power of this sacred observance.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 is more than just a religious ritual — it is a path to spiritual renewal. It offers a chance for self-purification, reflection, and alignment with dharma. As believers abstain from material indulgences and turn their focus inward, this sacred day becomes a beacon of divine grace and moral upliftment. Whether you observe the fast or simply partake in the prayers, embracing the essence of this Ekadashi can lead to inner peace, prosperity, and spiritual elevation.

