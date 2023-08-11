Veteran Actress Jayaprada Sentenced to Six Months Imprisonment

Veteran actress and former MP Jayaprada has been handed a six-month prison sentence by the Egmore Court in Chennai.
The court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on her. This ruling stems from a case brought forward by employees of a movie theatre owned by Jayaprada in Rayapeta, Chennai.
The theatre's management, represented by Ram Kumar and Raja Babu, allegedly failed to remit Employee State Insurance (ESI) contributions to its staff, prompting the employees to take legal action.
Despite Jayaprada's assurance to settle the outstanding amount owed to the staff and her plea for the case's dismissal, her appeal was contested by the advocate from the Labour Government Insurance Corporation.
As a result, Jayaprada, along with three other individuals connected to the case, has been sentenced to six months in prison. Each of them has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.