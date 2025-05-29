Veteran Tamil Actor Rajesh Passes Away at 75: All You Need to Know About the ‘Merry Christmas’ Star and His Legacy

Veteran Tamil Actor Rajesh Passes Away at 75

Tamil cinema bid a sorrowful farewell to one of its most respected and versatile actors, Rajesh, who passed away on May 29, 2025, at the age of 75. The legendary actor reportedly suffered from severe breathing difficulties and tragically passed away while en route to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

Known for his expressive acting, commanding voice, and depth in character roles, Rajesh’s demise has created a void in the hearts of fans and the Tamil film fraternity alike.

Early Life and Educational Background

Rajesh was born on December 20, 1949, in Mannargudi, located in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. Before entering the world of cinema, he led a humble life, pursuing education across towns like Dindigul, Vadamadurai, and Chinnamanur. He later completed his higher education at Alagappa College, Karaikudi, and then at Pachaiyappa’s College.

Interestingly, Rajesh began his professional career as a school teacher. From 1972 to 1979, he worked at Kellett Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai. Even as a teacher, he was admired for his dedication, kindness, and love for the Tamil language.

From Chalk to Camera: Rajesh’s Cinematic Debut

Rajesh's entry into films began modestly. In 1974, he landed a minor role in ‘Aval Oru Thodarkathai’, directed by the renowned K. Balachander. However, his breakthrough came five years later with the 1979 film ‘Kannip Paruvathile’, where he played the lead role. This film not only brought him into the spotlight but also established him as a dependable actor in Tamil cinema.

A Career Spanning Over Four Decades

Rajesh's acting career spanned 47 glorious years, during which he featured in more than 150 films, including several Malayalam movies. Known for his ability to effortlessly switch between lead, supporting, and character roles, Rajesh delivered impactful performances in films such as:

‘Andha 7 Naatkal’

‘Sathya’

‘Mahanadi’

‘Virumandi’

‘Achchamillai Achchamillai’

‘Sarkar’

He often shared the screen with iconic stars like Kamal Haasan and Vijay, bringing gravitas to every role he portrayed. Rajesh also carved a niche for himself in television serials and was highly regarded for his precise Tamil pronunciation, making him a sought-after dubbing artist.

Beyond Acting: Author, Astrologer, and YouTuber

Rajesh was not just limited to acting. He explored interests in real estate, astrology, and writing. He authored several books and even ran a YouTube channel, where he shared insights on various topics, including astrology. His curiosity and constant drive to evolve made him a multifaceted personality.

On the morning of May 29, Rajesh experienced severe breathing issues at his residence. His family attempted to rush him to the hospital, but he unfortunately passed away before reaching. The loss has left the Tamil film industry and its countless fans in shock and grief.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with heartfelt tributes, iconic film clips, and emotional memories, as fans remember the legend not just for his cinematic contributions but also for his warm-hearted personality.

Last Film Appearance: ‘Merry Christmas’ (2024)

Rajesh’s final on-screen appearance was in the Tamil version of ‘Merry Christmas’ (2024), directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Tinnu Anand played his role in the Hindi version, Rajesh's performance in the Tamil edition added gravitas to the thriller, marking a memorable conclusion to his cinematic journey.

A Legacy That Lives On

Rajesh’s journey—from a schoolteacher in Chennai to a celebrated figure in South Indian cinema—is nothing short of inspiring. His dedication to the craft, linguistic prowess, and humble demeanor have earned him a permanent place in the hearts of Tamil audiences.

Though he is no longer with us, Rajesh’s legacy will live on through the roles he portrayed and the lives he touched across decades.