Kingdom Release Date update: Here’s Why the Film Was Postponed

Vijay Deverakonda's fans are waiting for his action-spy thriller, Kingdom has been postponed, shifting from its initial release date of May 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025. The change comes in response to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, which have impacted several entertainment events and film promotions across the country.
Official Statement from the Makers
The announcement was made through a heartfelt note shared by Vijay Deverakonda on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Accompanied by a behind-the-scenes picture with director Gowtam Tinnanuri, the note emphasized the team's commitment to delivering the film in the right atmosphere.
“To our dear audience, we wish to inform you that the release of our film Kingdom, originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations,” the statement read.
The team also expressed gratitude to producer Dil Raju and actor-producer Nithiin for supporting the decision and helping facilitate the new release strategy.
About the Film: Kingdom
Directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom promises a gripping narrative packed with espionage, action, and patriotism. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in pivotal roles.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music, while Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John handled the cinematography. The project is backed by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Teaser and Voiceovers
The teaser for Kingdom dropped in February 2025, creating buzz across languages. Prominent actors lent their voices for regional versions: Jr NTR voiced the Telugu version, Suriya the Tamil, and Ranbir Kapoor narrated the Hindi teaser titled Saamraajya.
Interestingly, the film is said to be the first part of a planned duology, setting the stage for a sequel.
Vijay Deverakonda's Recent Projects
Before Kingdom, Vijay made a brief but notable appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, where he portrayed Arjuna in a special cameo alongside stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. He was also recently seen in The Family Star opposite Mrunal Thakur, and earlier in Kushi.
Kingdom vs Thammudu: A Box Office Clash
With Kingdom now releasing on July 4, it will clash at the box office with Nithiin’s action drama Thammudu, directed by Venu Sriram. The simultaneous release has generated considerable excitement among Telugu cinema fans.
Industry Impact of Political Tensions
The delay in Kingdom’s release highlights the broader impact of the current political climate on the entertainment industry. Multiple film launches and international events have been paused or cancelled amid rising diplomatic and security concerns.
The team behind Kingdom is hopeful that the extra time will allow them to deliver the film with the creative excellence it deserves. As they prepare for a grand theatrical release on July 4, 2025, fans eagerly await what promises to be one of Vijay Deverakonda’s most intense and ambitious roles to date.
