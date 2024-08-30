Village Rockstars 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All You Need to Know

"Village Rockstars 2" is generating buzz as the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed Assamese film "Village Rockstars." With its world premiere scheduled for October 2, 2024, at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, the film is set to compete for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award. Rima Das, the National Award-winning filmmaker behind the original, returns as writer, director, and producer, promising to deliver another heartfelt and visually stunning narrative.

In this blog, we’ll cover everything you need to know about "Village Rockstars 2," from the release details and potential streaming platforms to the expected plot and cast. We’ll also explore what viewers can look forward to in this new chapter of Dhunu’s journey and the film’s role in continuing the legacy of its predecessor. Keep reading to find out more about this exciting addition to Assamese cinema.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some additional details about the Village Rockstars 2 movie:

Format: Assamese Film

Genre: Drama

Production: Rima Das, a National Award-winning filmmaker, is responsible for writing, directing, and producing the film.

Streaming Platform: As of now, there is no specific streaming platform announced for Village Rockstars 2. The first film was released on Netflix, so it is possible that the sequel may follow a similar path, but this has not been confirmed.

Village Rockstars 2 Movie Release Date and Time

Village Rockstars 2 will make its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 2, 2024, which will continue until October 11, 2024. It is the sole Indian feature selected for the esteemed Kim Jiseok Award competition at the festival, underscoring its importance in Asian cinema.

Rima Das on Village Rockstars 2