Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Significance, and Celebration Ideas

Vishwakarma Puja, also called Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is a festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, craftsman, and engineer of the universe. Revered as the creator of tools, machinery, weapons, and grand cities in Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma holds special importance for engineers, architects, artisans, industrial workers, and anyone associated with design and innovation.
In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on Wednesday, 17th September, coinciding with Kanya Sankranti, the day when the Sun enters Virgo in the Hindu solar calendar.
Vishwakarma Puja 2025 – Date and Tithi
Festival: Vishwakarma Puja / Vishwakarma Jayanti
Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025
Occasion: Kanya Sankranti (Solar transition into Virgo)
Celebrated in: Factories, workshops, industries, offices, schools, and households across India
Who is Lord Vishwakarma?
According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the first engineer, craftsman, and divine builder. His legendary creations include:
The golden city of Dwarka (abode of Lord Krishna)
Indraprastha, the royal capital of the Pandavas
The celestial Pushpak Vimana, a flying chariot
Divine weapons like Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra and Shiva’s Trishul
He is mentioned in the Rigveda and represents skill, innovation, creativity, and the spiritual essence of work.
Rituals and Puja Vidhi of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025
Performing Vishwakarma Puja with devotion is believed to bring prosperity, workplace safety, efficiency, and growth. The common rituals include:
Workspace Cleaning: Tools, machinery, and work areas are thoroughly cleaned and decorated with flowers and rangoli.
Altar Setup: An idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma is placed on a clean cloth, usually red or yellow.
Offerings: Fruits, sweets (especially laddoos), coconuts, and marigold flowers are offered.
Mantra Chanting: Vishwakarma Gayatri Mantra and sacred slokas are recited for divine blessings.
Lighting Diyas and Incense: Symbolizing purity and positivity.
Tool Worship: Machinery, computers, vehicles, and instruments are worshipped, and no work is usually performed with them on this day.
Prasad Distribution: Sweets and food are shared among workers, family members, and guests.
Cultural Observance Across India
Eastern India (West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand): Celebrated in factories, community halls, and transport hubs with large-scale pujas.
Southern States (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu): Artisans, mechanics, and engineers perform workplace rituals.
Northern India: Garages, workshops, and even schools hold morning Vishwakarma pujas.
Corporate Sector: Offices, startups, and tech companies conduct pujas for computers, devices, and work tools.
Significance of Vishwakarma Puja
The festival carries deep meaning not only for traditional artisans but also for modern professionals. Its significance includes:
Honoring the dignity of labor and craftsmanship
Promoting workplace safety and respect for tools
Encouraging innovation, precision, and creativity
Strengthening team spirit and unity in workplaces
Teaching the younger generation the value of skill, patience, and dedication
How to Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja at Home or Office
Even if you are not part of an industrial setup, you can celebrate the festival meaningfully:
Set up a small altar with Lord Vishwakarma’s image, diya, and flowers.
Decorate your laptop, creative tools, or work instruments with turmeric, kumkum, and garlands.
Perform a simple aarti with family or colleagues, expressing gratitude for skills and resources.
Encourage children or employees to reflect on the importance of hard work and creativity.
Avoid using machinery or sharp tools during puja hours unless absolutely necessary.
Why Vishwakarma Day 2025 Matters in Modern Times
In an era dominated by technology and automation, Vishwakarma Jayanti continues to remain relevant. It serves as an annual reminder to:
Respect tools, machines, and technology that drive progress
Appreciate the contribution of engineers, artisans, and workers
Foster workplace discipline, safety, and efficiency
Blend traditional values with modern innovation
Vishwakarma Puja 2025, falling on 17th September, is more than just a religious festival—it is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication. Whether in a factory, corporate office, workshop, or at home, observing Vishwakarma Puja brings blessings of prosperity, safety, and innovation.
By honoring Lord Vishwakarma, we also honor the timeless values of hard work, teamwork, and the spirit of building a better world.
