Want To Make a Career in Filmmaking? Here’s An Opportunity For Aspirants From Assam

Renowned Bollywood writer-director Sajid Samji whose known for his exceptional work in blockbuster movies such as "Singham”, "Simba", "Housefull 3”, "Chennai Express” and "Entertainment” on Sunday has conducted an acting and Filmmaking interactive session at Dream House Music and Film Academy, in Assam's capital city Guwahati.
The Dream House Academy has informed the Pratidin Time that Sajid Samji will be conducting regular weekend acting and filmmaking classes at Dream House Academy (Zoo Road, Guwahati, Assam), offering students and upcoming talented actors and filmmakers a unique opportunity to learn directly from the industry maestro.
The Academy has also come up with a three-month short term course which will be followed by an opportunity to work with the Bollywood Director Sajid Samji in Mumbai at the esteemed SJ Studio.
Not only this, the weekend acting and filmmaking classes, with short term duration of three months will provide aspiring actors and filmmaker’s with a comprehensive understanding of the craft.
“Sajid Samji, along with his associate, will guide and mentor the students, sharing their extensive knowledge and experience in the field of acting and filmmaking. These specialized classes are designed to enhance the participants' skills and hone their talents, preparing them for a successful career in the world of cinema,” a press note from the Dream House Academy reads.
The selected students of acting, filmmaking, and cinematography will have the exceptional chance to collaborate with Sajid Samji. After completing a three-month short course, Sajid Samji will collaborate with selected students to create a short movie per batch, targeting popular platforms for distribution and showcasing of their work. Students will gain hands-on experience and work alongside the accomplished director, fostering their growth and nurturing their creativity, the Academy informed.
It also stated that the shooting of these short movies will take place at the prestigious SJ Studio in Mumbai, one of the most renowned and well-equipped studios in the industry.
“This will ensure that our students get exposure to observe other production house’s shoots occurring within that studio. This invaluable exposure will further enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and lay a strong foundation for their careers in the industry. Dream House Academy believes in providing comprehensive opportunities to its students. Apart from working on Sajid Samji's projects, selected students of acting, filmmaking, and cinematography will also be offered the chance to participate in other prominent projects in Mumbai,” the press note added.
Meanwhile, the MD of Dream House Music and Film Academy Neeta Sharma said Dream House Academy is proud to be a partner with Sajid Samji and she is confident that this collaboration will revolutionize the learning experience for aspiring actors and filmmakers in Guwahati, Assam as well as the entire North East region. “The academy remains committed to nurturing talent and providing a platform for students to excel in their chosen fields,” MD Sharma said further.