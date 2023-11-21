Vreegu Kashyap Collabs With Waqt Originals; Drops Latest Assamese Song

Assamese singer Vreegu Kashyap dropped his latest song ‘Lau Kha Lofa Kha’ with Bollywood playback singer Rani Hazarika in collaboration with Famed Music Studio 'Waqt Originals', led by music producer and arranger Rahul Hazarika.
With an enchanting blend of soul-stirring music, lyrics, and captivating visuals, 'Lau Kha Lofa Kha' is an energetic peppy number that explores the hearted banter between two lovers. The song is all set to be released today.
The lyrics of the song are penned by Danish. The music video, directed by young visionary Anirban Hazarika offers a cinematic experience that perfectly complements the song's emotional core.
On the other hand, music producer Rahul Hazarika is known for his works with multiple Bollywood and international artists.
'Waqt Originals' plans to release more songs in the next few months with more of the dynamic and famed artists from the Jollywood as well as Bollywood Industry.