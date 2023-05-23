This 23-Year-Old Assamese Singer, Music Producer Is Taking Industry By Storm

Rahul Hazarika, a 23-year-old singer and music producer from Assam is taking the music industry by storm with his talent and achievements.
A self-made singer and music producer from Assam, Rahul Hazarika has worked his way up in the the competitive music industry with his talent. He recently collaborated with the "International Diplomatic Club Amicability" and "AR Music Studios" as a music producer for their upcoming project "Mystic Way Is The Only Way".
The new project was first performed at the Global Business Summit "The Spiritual Way - G20" on March 5, 2023 in Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India.
Rahul Hazarika is currently working at a Mumbai-based international music studio on various projects along with renowned artists like Arijit Singh, Richa Sharma, Raghav Chaitanya and more.
In addition, he is now also working with renowned artists, all the way from Nigeria.
Moreover, Rahul Hazarika has started his own music studios and record label "Waqt Originals" and is all set to promote the Assamese culture and art on the national level.