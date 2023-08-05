What Zubeen Garg Said Amid Boycott Calls for Jatin Bora's 'Raghav'...

Amid boycott calls for actor Jatin Bora’s upcoming action flick ‘Raghav’, Assam singer Zubeen Garg, while speaking to reporters, said that cinema should be kept out of the political spheres and people should embrace the art and culture instead.
He said,” Why should the movie be boycotted? I am involved in the project myself. Moreover, Jatin has come up with a new movie after 3 years post ‘Ratnakar’. He worked really hard and spent a lot of money on it!”
“What I feel is that cinema, music, art, and culture should be kept out of the political sphere. People should keep their political opinions and culture well apart from each other. Also, we should respect the fact that Jatin has entertained us for over 30 years, so all of us should come and see ‘Raghav’ in theatres,” he added.
Upon being asked on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests when people alleged that Jatin Bora “betrayed” the people of Assam as he jumped ships, the singer said, “A lot of people were motivated in many ways as CAA came into being. Moreover, I was the one who vehemently opposed the Act. I still stand by my words…I criticized it then, I will criticize it now as well.”
“It is a personal matter for anyone if they want to protest against CAA or not, we can’t force our opinions on them. CAA is a different issue and shouldn’t be brought into the cultural sphere,” he further said.
Notably, Jatin Bora-starrer ‘Raghav’ is facing backlash for the actor’s stand on the CAA protests. Many netizens say that the CAA protests are still fresh in their minds and alleged that Jatin Bora backed out of the agitation for his own agenda.
A large section of netizens have now called for a boycott of the movie, with criticism galore on Jatin Bora cropping up on social media sites ever since the teaser of the movie was released on July 1.
Written by Jatin Bora himself, ‘Raghav’ is set to hit cinemas on October 27, 2023. The film is produced by Nabanita Sharma and features Nishita Goswami and veteran actress Mridula Baruah in lead roles.