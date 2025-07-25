What’s Next for The Heirs Stars? Upcoming Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye Projects You Can’t Miss

Long before True Beauty and Weak Hero Class 1 took over K-drama fandoms, The Heirs (2013) was the teen romance that defined a generation. Starring Lee Min Ho as the brooding chaebol heir Kim Tan and Park Shin Hye as the kind-hearted Cha Eun Sang, the show created a lasting impact on Hallyu fans across the globe. Now, more than a decade later, the iconic lead pair is set to return with fresh projects—and fans are more excited than ever.

Advertisment

If you’re nostalgic for the chemistry of Kim Tan and Eun Sang, here's a roundup of Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye's highly anticipated upcoming K-dramas and movies releasing in 2025 and 2026.

1. Lee Min Ho in Omniscient Reader

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Release Date: July 23, 2025 (Theatrical release in South Korea)

Also Stars: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Shin Seung Ho, Nana

Adapted from the hit webtoon by Sing Shong, Omniscient Reader is a mind-bending fantasy film where fiction collides with reality. The story follows Kim Dokja (Ahn Hyo Seop), a regular office worker whose life gets turned upside down when his favorite apocalyptic web novel becomes reality.

Lee Min Ho plays Yoo Joonghyuk, the lead character of the web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. Joonghyuk has the mysterious ability to loop back in time whenever he dies, and Dokja—being the only one who knows the novel’s ending—must join forces with him to survive and possibly rewrite the fate of their collapsing world.

Packed with thrilling action, emotional stakes, and a star-studded cast, Omniscient Reader is one of the most awaited Korean films of 2025.

2. Park Shin Hye in Miss Undercover Boss

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Date: First half of 2026

Also Stars: Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yun Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, ITZY’s Yuna

Set during South Korea’s 1997 IMF crisis, Miss Undercover Boss is an office comedy K-drama where Park Shin Hye takes on a dual identity. She plays Hong Geumbo, a 35-year-old elite financial officer who goes undercover as 20-year-old Hong Jangmi—a high school graduate—at Hanmin Securities.

While digging for financial fraud, Geumbo crosses paths with Shin Jungwoo (Go Kyung Pyo), the firm’s sharp and ambitious CEO. A comedy of errors ensues as Jungwoo is drawn to Jangmi, not realizing she's actually the powerful investigator Geumbo. The storyline promises humor, heartfelt moments, and a sharp critique of corporate ethics during one of South Korea’s most tumultuous eras.

With a fresh setting and Park Shin Hye’s undeniable screen presence, Miss Undercover Boss is shaping up to be a fan-favorite in 2026.

3. Park Shin Hye in The Judge from Hell Season 2

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller

Expected Release: TBA (likely late 2025 or early 2026)

Also Stars: Kim Jae Young (tentative)

Following the huge success of The Judge from Hell in 2024, the fantasy-thriller K-drama is set to return for Season 2. While official casting confirmations are still under wraps, Park Shin Hye is expected to reprise her role as Justicia (aka Kang Bitna), a judge from the underworld, alongside Kim Jae Young’s character Han Daon.

Season 1 ended on a suspenseful note, leaving the door open for deeper exploration of Kang Bitna’s mysterious powers and her complex dynamic with Daon. If Park Shin Hye returns, fans can expect a darker, emotionally intense continuation of this supernatural courtroom drama.

Whether it’s Lee Min Ho stepping into a dystopian world in Omniscient Reader or Park Shin Hye’s double life in Miss Undercover Boss, the duo is proving they’re more than just their Heirs legacy. With these exciting upcoming projects, fans of the beloved K-drama couple have plenty to look forward to in 2025 and 2026.

So, if you’ve been missing their iconic chemistry or simply love watching them take on new roles, make sure these shows and films are on your K-drama watchlist.

FAQs

Q1: Is Lee Min Ho starring in any new dramas or movies in 2025?

Yes, Lee Min Ho stars in Omniscient Reader, a fantasy action film releasing on July 23, 2025.

Q2: When is Park Shin Hye’s new drama Miss Undercover Boss releasing?

Miss Undercover Boss is scheduled to release in the first half of 2026.

Q3: Will there be a Season 2 of The Judge from Hell?

Yes, Season 2 is confirmed, and although casting details are not official, Park Shin Hye is expected to return as Justicia.

Also Read:

This 2025 K-Drama Just Beat Queen of Tears to Become IMDb’s No.1 of All Time

Guess the Most favourite BTS member, it is not Suga, V nor jimin. who is most loved K pop member?]