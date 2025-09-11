Who Is Anuparna Roy? The Indian Filmmaker Who Made History at the Venice Film Festival

The global film community is celebrating Anuparna Roy, the Indian filmmaker who has just etched her name into history at the Venice International Film Festival 2025. With her debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees, Roy became the first Indian to win the Best Director award in the prestigious Orizzonti (Horizons) section. This achievement not only marks a milestone in her personal journey but also shines a spotlight on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Early Life and Education

Anuparna Roy hails from Narayanpur, a small village in West Bengal’s Purulia district. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in British English Literature from Burdwan University, later expanding her academic journey with studies in mass communication.

Before stepping into the world of cinema, she worked corporate jobs in Delhi and Mumbai, including as an IT sales executive. Despite her professional stability, Roy’s true passion lay elsewhere — in storytelling and cinema.

Transition from IT to Filmmaking

Anuparna’s journey wasn’t straightforward. According to her father, Brahmananda Roy, she showed little interest in films during her school days and was considered a studious child. Her love for filmmaking grew later, during her IT career. Driven by the urge to carve out her own identity, she decided to take a leap of faith.

In 2021, she moved to Mumbai to pursue filmmaking full-time, a decision that initially upset her family. “We thought it was a gamble,” her father admitted, but her dedication, perseverance, and determination eventually won their confidence.

To prepare for this new career, Anuparna trained at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares Institute and attended acting workshops in Mumbai. This foundation gave her the skills and confidence to transition from corporate life to the film industry.

Songs of Forgotten Trees – A Historic Debut

Her debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The film is a psychological drama set in rural India, weaving together themes of memory, trauma, resilience, and relationships.

Backed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as executive producer, the story explores the lives of two women — a migrant actor and a corporate worker in Mumbai — against a backdrop of personal and social struggles. Critics praised Roy’s command over storytelling, stunning cinematography, and ability to bring nuanced performances from her cast.

Family’s Changing Perspective

Initially, Anuparna’s family struggled to accept her career shift. Her mother, Manisha Roy, admitted she once hoped her daughter would pursue a government job and often scolded her for changing paths. Today, however, she is proud of her daughter’s conviction and courage to follow her passion despite resistance.

Significance of the Venice Win

Winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section is not just a personal triumph but also a turning point for Indian cinema. Anuparna’s success highlights a new generation of filmmakers who are unafraid to experiment with bold narratives, unconventional storytelling, and global appeal.

Her win signals that Indian stories, when told with authenticity and vision, can resonate on the biggest international platforms.

Anuparna Roy’s journey — from a corporate IT job to making history at Venice — is a story of resilience, risk-taking, and relentless passion. Her win for Songs of Forgotten Trees is more than a personal achievement; it is an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers across India and a proud moment for Indian cinema on the world stage.

