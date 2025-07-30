Who Is Divita Juneja? Meet the Promising Newcomer Making Her Big Screen Debut With Heer Express

A fresh face is about to charm Bollywood audiences! While newcomers like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently grabbing headlines, it's time to shift the spotlight to Divita Juneja, a talented young actress gearing up for her silver screen debut in the upcoming film Heer Express. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 8, 2025.

Who Is Divita Juneja?

Divita Juneja, a 22-year-old from Chandigarh, is the daughter of noted business tycoon Sanjeev Juneja. While she hails from a well-established background, her passion for acting was self-driven. She pursued her love for the craft by training under renowned acting coach Abhishek Verma and actress Vibha Chibber, best known for Chak De! India.

Before stepping into films, Divita polished her acting skills through theatre. She has been part of multiple stage productions such as Nok Jhonk and Aadhey Adhoorey, which laid the foundation for her strong screen presence. She also appeared in a commercial alongside Urvashi Rautela for a popular skincare brand—offering her first taste of life in front of the camera.

About Heer Express

Directed by OMG: Oh My God! filmmaker Umesh Shukla, Heer Express promises to blend romance, bold storytelling, and emotional layers. Alongside Divita, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, and Meghna Malik.

In the film, Divita plays the titular role of Heer, a bold and confident woman—a stark contrast to her real-life personality. Speaking at the trailer launch, she said:

“Heer is a bold character, while I am personally quite reserved. I had to work hard on body language and voice modulation. I even learned horse riding and cooking for the role. Perhaps that preparation is what’s reflecting naturally on screen.”

Buzz Around the Film

The trailer of Heer Express was released a few days ago and received warm praise, particularly for Divita’s screen presence. The film's first song, “Ve Ranjhana”, a romantic melody set against the stunning backdrops of Jodhpur, has also caught attention for its picturesque visuals and chemistry between the leads.

Divita’s expressive performance in both the trailer and the song has already sparked excitement among moviegoers, marking her as a breakout star in the making.

Heer Express Release Date

Heer Express is all set to release in theatres on August 8, 2025. With its unique storyline, a mix of seasoned and new actors, and a confident debutante like Divita Juneja, the film is expected to be one of the highlights of the month.

Divita Juneja is more than just a debutante—she’s a performer who has invested time and effort to hone her craft before stepping into Bollywood. With a solid training background, impactful presence in the Heer Express trailer, and a promising role, all eyes will be on her as the film hits theatres. Whether she lives up to the rising buzz will be revealed on August 8.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Divita Juneja?

Divita Juneja is a 22-year-old actress from Chandigarh, set to make her big screen debut in the film Heer Express. She is the daughter of business tycoon Sanjeev Juneja.

Q2: What is Heer Express about?

Heer Express is a romantic drama directed by Umesh Shukla. It stars Divita Juneja in the lead role alongside Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, and Meghna Malik.

Q3: When is Heer Express releasing?

Heer Express is scheduled to release in theatres on August 8, 2025.

Q4: What training has Divita Juneja undergone for her role?

Divita trained under renowned acting coach Abhishek Verma and actress Vibha Chibber. For her role as Heer, she also learned horse riding, cooking, voice modulation, and worked on her body language.

Q5: Has Divita acted before Heer Express?

Yes, Divita has a background in theatre. She performed in plays like Nok Jhonk and Aadhey Adhoorey and also appeared in a skincare ad with Urvashi Rautela.

