Who is Munisha Khatwani: Everything You Need to Know

Munisha Khatwani, a renowned astrologer based in Bandra West, Mumbai, offers a wide range of astrology services. These include Vedic horoscope readings, gemstone consultations, janm-patrika interpretations, one-time consultations, comprehensive consultation reports, future query resolutions, kundli matchmaking, numerology reports, and more. With years of practice and deep expertise in astrology, Khatwani has also conducted tarot readings for notable actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

An insider connected to the show revealed the rationale behind Khatwani’s sudden participation: "Her interactions with other contestants promise to add an intriguing dynamic. We've curated a diverse cast from various backgrounds to ensure an engaging experience for our audience."

The stage is set for the third edition of ‘Bigg Boss OTT,’ and joining the lineup is Munisha Khatwani, an astrologer and actress. Her intriguing and mystical interactions with fellow contestants promise captivating drama. Her participation brings a unique blend of belief and fate to the competition, making her journey one to watch closely. Here's everything you need to know about Munisha Khatwani.

All Information about Munisha Khatwani

Personal Life of Munisha Khatwani

Born on September 9, 1980, in Mumbai, Munisha Khatwani initially adopted the name Munisha on the advice of Sanjay B Jumaani. She embarked on her television career with the popular series 'Just Mohabbat.' Over time, she appeared in supporting roles in shows like 'Shaadi No. 1,' 'Sajan Tum Jhooth Mat Bolo,' and 'Acting Acting,' while also showcasing her talent as a host and reality show contestant.

Munisha Khatwani's presence extended beyond television, where she shared screen space with Bollywood stars in programs like 'Apna Paraye,' 'Kamini Damini,' and 'Anupama.' Trained in contemporary dance at Shaimak Davar's prestigious school, she brought a unique flair to her performances.

In 2012, Munisha ventured into reality television with 'Survivor India,' earning recognition despite being voted out, ultimately finishing in 7th place. Notably, on her 35th birthday on September 9, 2015, she hosted a lavish celebration in Mumbai. Television personalities like VJ Bally Sagoo graced the event, and attendees included Karishma Tanna, Shakti Anand, Mr. and Mrs. Apoorva Agnihotri, and Delnaz Paul, making it a memorable affair in her vibrant career.

Career Journey of Munisha Khatwani

Munisha Khatwani began her career in 1996 as a child artist in the television serial "Just Mohabbat." The series portrays the protagonist's journey through adolescence, highlighting his relationships with family and friends. She later appeared in the supernatural television series "Tantra," centered around a family trapped by dark forces and black magic.

Munisha Khatwani's breakthrough in the entertainment industry came in 2001 with her role as Dinky in the acclaimed horror series, "Ssshhhh… Koi Hai," at the age of 21. The show's success catapulted her into fame and garnered several awards, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

She continued to make her mark on television, appearing in the 2001 series "Apne Paraye" and later starring in the Indian Hindi-language drama "Vaidehi" on Sony Entertainment Television in 2006. Munisha ventured into reality television with her debut on StarPlus' "Survivor India" in 2012, showcasing her resilience and versatility.

In 2018, Munisha captivated audiences with her role in Colors TV's supernatural series, "Tantra," and made a notable appearance in the 2022 film "TFTNW." Her latest endeavor includes participating as a contestant on the popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss OTT 3" in June 2024, further expanding her presence in the industry.

Love Life of Munisha Khatwani

Actress Munisha Khatwani tied the knot with Sameer Thakur, an entrepreneur from Africa, in a private wedding ceremony at Laxmi Narayan Temple in Mumbai on March 25, 2022. Their wedding initially postponed thrice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally took place amidst the presence of several prominent celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Net Worth of Munisha Khatwani

As of 2024, Munisha Khatwani boasts a net worth of approximately 12 crores in Indian rupees, solidifying her status as one of the wealthiest contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. Her rapid rise to fame has garnered her a substantial fan base.

Her income streams are diverse, stemming primarily from television appearances, investments, and brand endorsements. As an astrologer, Munisha commands a fee of approximately 10,000 per session, contributing significantly to her annual earnings, which exceed 1 crore.

Other Ventures of Munisha Khatwani

Beyond acting, Munisha Khatwani has carved a niche as a tarot card reader, hosting the daily horoscope show "Teen Diviyaan" and gaining acclaim for her precise readings. Her reputation grew to the extent that Simi Grewal invited her to co-host "Most Desirable with Simi Garewal," attracting Bollywood celebrities as her clientele.

She offers a range of services to her clients, including Vedic horoscopes, gemstone consultations, janam patrika readings, and guidance on career, education, baby naming, house setup, and Vastu Shastra. Despite early challenges in gaining credibility as an astrologer, Munisha's steadfast determination and accurate predictions have solidified her reputation.

In addition to her entertainment pursuits, Munisha ventured into business with an event management company in Mumbai, and though short-lived, it underscored her entrepreneurial spirit. She also explored modeling and graced the cover of Ultimo Talks e-magazine, showcasing her versatility beyond television.