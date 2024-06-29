Who is Shivani Kumari: Everything You Need to Know

Shivani Kumari was born on September 18, 2002, in Aaryari Village, located in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, India. Growing up in a small village, Shivani was deeply rooted in her local culture and traditions. In 2019, she embarked on her journey as a content creator on TikTok. Her unique appeal lay in her use of the local dialect and her unfiltered, genuine content, which resonated with a wide audience.

Shivani's rise to fame on TikTok was swift. Her relatable and authentic videos quickly garnered a substantial following, making her a beloved figure on the platform. She showcased a variety of content, ranging from humorous skits and dance routines to insightful commentary on everyday life, all delivered in her distinct voice.

As her popularity grew, Shivani transitioned to other social media platforms, expanding her influence and reaching even more people. She adeptly used Instagram, YouTube, and other channels to connect with her fans, share her experiences, and continue producing engaging content. Her relatable persona and ability to stay true to her roots endeared her to millions.

Today, Shivani Kumari stands as an influential social media personality. She has not only entertained but also inspired many with her journey from a small village to the digital limelight. Her success story is a testament to the power of authenticity and the impact of social media in providing a platform for diverse voices to be heard.

Important Details about Shivani Kumari

Education

Shivani Kumari completed her schooling at a Government School in Aaryari Village, Auraiya District, Uttar Pradesh, India. She later pursued higher education and graduated with a B.Com degree from a college in Auraiya.

Birthdate

Born on September 18, 2002, Shivani's zodiac sign is Virgo.

Family

Shivani's family consists of her mother and three elder sisters.

Age

As of 2024, Shivani Kumari is 22 years old.

Height and Weight

Shivani Kumari stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 55 kg.

Career

Shivani Kumari began her journey as a content creator on TikTok in 2019, where her local dialect and authentic content quickly gained her a substantial following. After the ban of TikTok in India, she seamlessly transitioned to YouTube, where she continues to share her daily village lifestyle, including animal feeding and agricultural activities. These videos have garnered millions of views. In addition to her YouTube success, Shivani has appeared in numerous music video albums such as "Shhor," "Balma," "Lehenga Bareli Tho," "Cham Cham," and "Moto."

Social Media

Shivani is a prominent figure on social media, boasting over 3.5 million followers on Instagram (@shivani_kumari321). She also runs two highly successful YouTube channels: "Shivani Kumari Official," with 2.15 million subscribers, and "RS Music," with 1.56 million subscribers.

Net worth

Shivani Kumari has achieved significant financial success through her online ventures. She proudly purchased a TATA NEXON car using her own earnings, a testament to her hard work and popularity. Shivani frequently shares videos showcasing her lifestyle and achievements on various social media platforms.

Her monthly income from social media and YouTube is estimated to range between ₹1 to ₹2 lakhs. While her exact net worth remains undisclosed, her substantial earnings and ability to afford such luxuries highlight her successful and lucrative online presence.